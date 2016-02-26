Voivod w/ Vektor, Eight Bells and Nadoula @ The Metal Grill

× Expand Photo credit: Ron McGregor

From the stage of a packed house at Cudahy’s Metal Grill, Vektor frontman David DiSanto deemed Voivod, “The masters of sci-fi metal.” Voivod are a metal institution. Since 1982 they have proceeded to sound solely like themselves. Their use of dissonant chords and odd time signatures makes them sound as alien as their iconic artwork looks. Though not one of the more prominent metal acts of the ’80s, Voivod have done well for themselves by building a cult following while releasing new records and staying relevant.

The sole local band on the bill, Nadoula, opened the show with a set of modern rocking metal. They were followed by a subdued set of atmospheric metal from Portland’s Eight Bells. Playing third, Vektor breathed life into the show. The first two sets brought little energy into the room, whereas Vektor came out on fire. Their first song started with a classic metal scream a la Slayer’s “Angel of Death.” It was if the crowd was waiting for their signal to go off and the scream was their call to action. Taking a look at the stage and then around the room, it was like being at a show in 1987, with denim and long hair everywhere. While the sheer musicality of Vektor’s set was a lot to digest, the energy was undeniable.

Between sets one could feel the magic in the air. Various 40-somethings could be heard psyching each other up. “Dude, it’s Voivod at The Grill!” one guy exclaimed, to which his friend replied, “Dude, I know!” The wonderment in their voices showed a childlike enthusiasm like two teens attending their first concert.

The moment Voivod took the stage, the place erupted. During Vektor the venue was moderately full, no gaps in the crowd, but you could stand comfortably. During Voivod, however, that comfort disappeared as the crowd surged to get a closer look. With a lengthy career-spanning set, the crowd couldn’t ask for a better selection. The War and Pain songs sounded as vicious as they did when recorded in 1984. Even the tracks from their new EP Post Society fit seamlessly into the set. Voivod have never been shy about their love of Milwaukee legends Die Kreuzen, so it was welcomed but not surprising when Die Kreuzen vocalist Dan Kubinski joined them for their rendition of “Man In the Trees.” Thursday night, droves of people descended on Cudahy to witness a legend. And in their mouth-agape awe, the crowd received a thorough example of a band that has earned such status.