Missed Farm Aid? Relive it With Host Willie Nelson and Sons

PHOTO CREDIT: © Brian Bruner / Bruner Photo

When Farm Aid celebrated 34 years at Alpine Valley last September it was a long day filled with great music and rainy weather. Here is a chance to enjoy the music of Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and others in the comfort of your own home. At Home With Farm Aid will stream live on Saturday night April 11 at 7 p.m., hosted by Willie Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, whose band Promise of the Real also backed Neil Young. The event will be available as a free webcast stream on farmaid.org and axs.tv and also available to watch on AXS TV.

And on Sunday at 7 p.m., AXS TV will debut The Best of Farm Aid 2019. The 2.5-hour special compiles exclusive footage from of performances from Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Yola and Tanya Tucker.