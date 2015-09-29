Colectivo Coffee’s Gospel Brunch Returns for Another Season

The African American churches of Milwaukee’s inner city and Northwest Side host a thriving, joyous musical culture not often heard beyond its native environs. The efforts of two not entirely obvious collaborators are once again bringing those sweet sounds east. Music will be mingling with food and beverage as Colectivo Coffee brings its annual Gospel Brunch series to the back room of the java merchant’s 2211 N. Prospect Ave. location.

“The brunch series acts as a fundraiser for Progressive Community Health Center (PCHC), who is one of our community partners. It also allows us to activate our cafe with music and people,” says Scott Schwebel, Colectivo’s director of marketing, of the events running from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every first Sunday of the month from October to January.

That the free programs are being held on Sundays may give a clue as to why acts from Milwaukee’s thriving traditional soul gospel scene are being featured. The connection goes deeper than that, though. Explains Roxy Helmeid, PCHC’s marketing and outreach coordinator, “Gospel was chosen due to its powerful and uplifting qualities that shine light on a pervasive genre of music that is often confined to neighborhood churches.”

Helmeid adds, “Because Progressive CHC serves a largely African American population, event organizers felt that it was important to pay homage to this inspiring cultural art form.” Among those organizers is longtime Milwaukee rock and country mainstay and PCHC board member John Sieger.

PCHC Fund Development Manager Sarah Bailey asserts the importance of the gospel lunch series as an expression of the health service provider’s commitment to the community it serves. “As Colectivo and PCHC both celebrate community and the inclusivity of cultures, it seemed like a natural fit to collaborate on this exciting endeavor that promotes Milwaukee’s rich heritage of diversity,” she says.

Attendees of last year’s inaugural series will find the format changed some. Two acts will be featured at each installment now. In addition to offering a greater sampling of the city’s sanctified talent, there are goodies to be purchased or won. “Colectivo will continue to offer special café promotions on brunch days, with the addition of Gospel Brunch T-shirts that will be on sale during the events,” Helmeid explains. “Patrons will also be invited to participate in a 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting PCHC’s work to provide medical and dental services to people of all ages and incomes.”

If a couple of hours over brunch once a month until January isn’t enough of soulful sacred music in a secular setting, the third annual Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee, also presented by Colectivo and aiding PCHC, comes to Turner Hall Ballroom, Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. for $20 admission. In the meanwhile, the Sunday series resumes Sunday, Oct. 4 with the girlish Spirit of Charms and the more matronly Queens of Harmony.