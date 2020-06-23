Dust Never Sleeps: Milwaukee Label Dusty Medical Releases Five New Albums

Kevin Meyer, President and CEO of Milwaukee’s Dusty Medical, has released 60 records since 2005. He half-heartedly apologizes for re-writing history with the label’s recent motherlode: five albums by bands that are now defunct or merely in suspended animation. Like a good Buddha, Meyer realizes you need to toss a pebble in the pond for others to notice the ripples.

In this case, the pebbles are albums by The Midwest Beat, Phylums, Drugs Dragons, The Trusty Knife and Space Raft.

Meyer explains that the (possibly) ongoing niche series consists of fully realized albums intended for release by bands that called it a day before it could happen. He says he was in the unique position of hearing the albums and—for no other reason than selfishly wanting vinyl versions in his house—saw “nothing left to do” and was “too stubborn not to put them out.”

According to the label’s website, the series is known as the Dusty Medical “Lost Records” Series a.k.a. Library Archive Series a.k.a. Collector Scum Series a.k.a. Island of Misfit Records.

Today it is almost too easy to put out a record out. While platforms like Bandcamp and YouTube may have levelled the playing field, the world of music has become a landfill that requires more time than it is worth to locate that acorn.

According to Meyer, “it is not really released until you put it out on vinyl.” He also says there wasn’t really a good reason these albums were never released, only “a Milwaukee reason”—bands simply broke up and maybe that was it.

Could be Rosebud was just a sled, but is it a uniquely Milwaukee thing to throw in the towel and just walk away? Exhibit A might be the brilliant Haskels’ album that was released last year (by Splunge Communications), 40 years after it was recorded.

According to Meyer the bands whose music he is issuing were already in Dusty Medical sphere. He would like to keep series going if other “dead” projects were up to their level of quality. “Vinyl legitimizes it,” he says, “I’m not trying to make money, but looking to document the music.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Meyer explains the project has a better chance of succeeding by making a statement in releasing a handful of albums at once. All will come in a 12-inch die-cut custom cover that recalls the way old 45 rpm sleeves could be identified by the record label. He said the uniform look was not just an artistic conceit but a financial one. Not one to ignore the modern world, he adds that the albums would be available in multiple platforms as well as vinyl.

The Midwest Beat - Incantations

Galloping drums, slashing guitars, background vocals ooh-ing and ahh-ing announce the title cut—the garage pop of “Still in Love With You” and the throwback sounds of “You’re Not My Baby”

The Midwest Beat play free-range eclecticism as a strength. “Shadow of the Sun” drifts at a slow pace with a menacing psychedelic sound heightened by a melancholy razor of a guitar solo. Two versions of “I’m Shifting” offer a nice touch and “Bring the Fire” recalls Michael Nesmith’s post-Monkees early country-rock hybrid, as well as The Byrds and the Lovin’ Spoonful.

With three trips to Europe and a healthy discography, if this album is The Midwest Beat’s last, they have plenty to be proud of.

Phylums - ii

The up-tempo quirky pop of “A-Frame” belies a touch of twang and a hint of modesty hinting that the band’s musical DNA reaches back to The Goodnight Loving. Yet Phylums is comfortable pushing the sonic weirdness a notch or two further.

A clutch of fine instrumentals, including “Spell of Seven Colors,” include surf sounds that feel right at home on the shores of Lake Michigan. “Canon of Doom/Daylight” moves from dark science fiction to faux Tropicalia, true to song’s title. Farfisa organ-driven “Quasar Spud”

The Trusty Knife - The Trusty Knife

Technically this a reissue of the band’s 2008 album. This minor masterpiece of kitchen sink pop, endearing hooks and junkyard production frames hard-to-identify instruments that effortlessly blur into each other

Meyer noted The Trusty Knife was active when Dusty Medical started releasing records, but they didn’t run in same circles. The Trusty Knife was already selling CDs and Meyer is always impressed then bands are getting it done without any help.

He saw them a few more times and kept coming back to this record. Calling it “a Milwaukee classic that should be heralded alongside releases by Jaill, The Goodnight Loving and Call Me Lightning of that era.”

The band approached Meyer about releasing a compilation of songs for an anthology. They sent a proposed track listing, but Meyer couldn’t bear the thought of cutting any tracks on an album that he thought was perfect.

Drugs Dragons - Highest Strangeness

Meyer joined Drugs Dragons in time to play bass on their third album. He convinced the band to record in Madison to capture their unique sound and they were setting up a European tour for the finished record.

Luke Chappelle’s songs might be described as “difficult listening.” Chappelle also creates as a visual artist, but his songs paint vivid pictures, as well. Not unlike the moment when someone says, “I don’t feel anything, did I take enough?” Drugs Dragons music kicks in hard and does not let go. From the frenzied “Nightmare” to the throat-shredding vocals of “Wildflower” to the OCD/ADHD panic of “Vile Worm,” the sound is a throttling, visceral experience, not unlike the legendary San Francisco band Chrome.

Space Raft - Positively Space Raft

Batting clean-up (OK, well not exactly) is an album that will likely go down as something really special. When Space Raft was hitting on all cylinders, which was often, the band seemed to have emerged as if fully formed from the head of Zeus.

There is irony in the lyrics to the anthemic leadoff track “Tomorrow Today.” Amid roaring guitars and burbling synths Jordan Davis sings “I’m always gonna be around I’m always gonna be here/ together we can carry on together we can break through.” Likewise, the prescient wisdom of “Please Be Kind,” could have been both a mantra and warning to a world the band didn’t dare imagine when they recorded the song.

Space Raft’s sound deftly bridges the gap from smart rock bands like Blue Oyster Cult with unapologetic big hooks, intelligent lyrics and a driving sound to “Living It Up” which edges into Big Star/Badfinger territory.

Recorded in 2017, the album was mastered, and they were working on artwork. Meyer said he began getting alerts that it had been leaked and was getting airplay. He asked the band to put on the breaks so he could release it on vinyl.

While “Eyes on the Sky” and “Test Flight” add crucial puzzle pieces to the mission statement, the official word on the demise of Space Raft is “they were unexpected called back to their home planet.”