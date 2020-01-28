Mitten Fest Celebrates Eighth Year of Partying Outside

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mitten Fest Mitten Fest

Burnhearts’ Mitten Fest has become a beloved tradition for those experiencing a touch of cabin fever being cooped up inside in the long, dark winter. Mitten Fest is much like any street fest, except you’ll find attendees bundled up and huddled around patio space heaters sipping boozy, hot drinks. Like any successful street event, Mitten Fest centers on good music. The event centers on Potter and Logan Avenues outside of Burnhearts in Bay View on Saturday, Feb. 1, from noon to 8 p.m.

The music line-up will help you keep warm, moving your body to the sounds of King Eye & The Squirts (1 p.m.); Sabra & Carlyle (2:15 p.m.); dance favorites Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure (3:30 p.m.); Zed Kenzo (4:45 p.m.); and Chicago punk band (inspired by a “Kids in the Hall” sketch) The Eradicator (6 p.m.). Chris Schulist DJs between the sets.

Food trucks will be set up, including Foxfire Food Truck, Twisted Plants, Iron Grate BBQ Company, Drift, Hue and Café Corazon. Local artists and vendors will be vending outside with their wares as well. Drink options include beer from Central Waters Brewing Company and Bell’s Brewery. Other options include coffee drinks, hot toddies, brandy old-fashioneds and a vodka milk punch.

The festival also acts as a benefit for Hunger Task Force, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, winter clothing and cash donations. Oh, and it’s winter in Wisconsin; dress warm.

Mitten Fest takes place Saturday, Feb. 1, noon-8 p.m., outside Burnhearts, 2599 S. Logan Ave.