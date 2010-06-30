Raze’s Hip-Hop for the Broke and Proud

×

Milwaukeeis filled with rappers who brag about lavish lifestyles, exotic vacations andexpensive rides. Raze isn’t one of them.

On the local rapper-producer’s secondalbum, Living in Technocolor, Razewears his empty pockets as a badge of honor, making a stand for the averagerappers who live paycheck to paycheck, taking the bus to their second job. Itmay not be glamorous, he reasons, but at least it’s honest.





“Sometimes in hip-hop, we get too caughtup categorizing ourselves as one style of rap or another, then cats get intobeef debating which type of hip-hop is real and which ones aren’t,” Raze says.“I’ve never been into that. I’m into any style of hip-hop, so long as it’sgood. But the only thing I can’t get past is when cats blatantly lie. I’ve beenDJing on the scene for years, and I just can’t respect a cat that I see onstageboasting about how big his rims are, when I’m seeing the same cat jump into acab or pile eight or nine dudes into a Nissan Sentra after the show. It’s likeTupac says, ‘You don’t need to lie to kick it.’”





It was being broke, Raze explains, thatinspired him to become a producer.





“I was writing a lot of songs, but Icouldn’t afford to buy beats from anybody,” he recalls. “I couldn’t afford $150or $300 every time I needed a new beatI was sitting on like 12 notebooks fullof songs, so at $150 a beat, I’d go bankrupt. So since I couldn’t afford thebeats or the studio time, my uncle and I pooled our money together and boughtsome modest studio equipment.”





Raze started working with aneight-track sampler before upgrading to better equipment, teaching himself touse it by reading books he borrowed from the library.





“That’s the biggest advice I can giveto any up-and-coming engineer or artist who can’t afford to go to school forthis,” he says. “Take your ass to the library, and read any book about audioengineering you can.”





Raze is also a member of the eccentric,superhero-obsessed Milwaukee alternative-rap ensemble House of M. Living in Technocolor shares that band’saesthetic (all boom-bap braggadocio and throwbacks to the soul-jazz of earlyPharcyde and Buhloone Mindstate-eraDe La Soul) as well as its fierce individualism.





“House of M is a group of artisticpeople who don’t believe in conformity or being placed in a box,” Raze says.“And that’s what Living in Technocoloris all about, the belief that people should be happy with who they are. Whenpeople start trying to become someone else, everything becomes so vanilla andboring.





“I’ve got kids now, and these arevalues that I’m trying to instill in them, too,” he continues. “I’m trying toraise kids where if they think it’s cool to walk around with two differentpairs of shoes, I’m going to let them, even if I personally think it’s weird.”





Living in Technocolor is available through iTunes, eMusic andAmazon.com, as well as at houseofmutants.com/living.