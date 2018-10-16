Renaissance Man Mike Fredrickson Rolls On

On the first day of October the Brewers played the Cubs in a one-game tiebreaker to decide the National League Central Division championship. It also happened to be the last day Mike Fredrickson’s paintings would be hanging at Concordia University for his one man exhibit From The Farm To The City.

So the decision was made to multi-task. We tuned the car’s AM radio to Bob Uecker’s call of the game and pointed the car toward Mequon. On the ride, our rambling conversation touched on Fredrickson’s new album Till the Cows Come Home, his paintings, crossing paths with Nick Lowe, and his career as songwriter, bandleader and touring bassist.

Fredrickson will play a CD release show for Till the Cows Come on Friday, Nov. 16 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn at 8 p.m. The album is already available on streaming services.

With a discography that runs to well over a dozen albums, Fredrickson can boast a string of solo albums as well as member of the late, great Mosley’s. His resume also includes touring and recording with the likes of Robbie Fulks, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound and The Spanic Boys. He has played “Saturday Night Live” as well as the Grand Ole Opry

“I hope this one grows on people,” Fredrickson says of the album. “I usually don’t like listening to my own CDs. But this one takes me on a journey and I can listen to it all the way through.”

Yet his own neuroses took over at times during the recording process. “All the way along I was kind of negative,” he says. “I thought, ‘This is never going to end,’ and it took like a year. I thought they were just pulling my leg and it would never be done.”

Produced by Mike Hoffmann, the album features stellar playing by guitarist Jason Klagstad. Fredrickson credits Hoffmann with selecting and editing the vast parts Klagstad came up with. “It could have been a completely different sounding album.”

Fredrickson’s stock in-in-trade remains songs built upon pop hooks, a hint of country or R&B and the odd jazz touch. The leadoff cut “You Think You Know Me” follows the pop template; “Cure Your Own” could have been an AM radio hit circa 1973 and “Missing You” is wonderfully colored by Dave Cusma’s trombone.

One of Fredrickson’s gifts is walking an artistic tightrope, balancing songs steeped in pathos with toss-away tunes he seemingly could write in his sleep.

“Watching You Undress” is nearly cinematic in its scope. The protagonist’s imagination or perhaps guilt have driven him to conjure thoughts of someone else with his girl, and how their moments play out. It recalls such great three minute psychological dramas as George Jones’ “The Window Up Above” or Tammy Wynette’s “Apartment #9.” As a bonus Bob Jennings does his best Floyd Cramer impersonation on piano.

The other side of the coin may be the album’s tour de force “Let’s Go Smoke.” An old Mosley’s tune, the flippant, jazzy romp recalls Mel Torme’s hit “Comin’ Home Baby.” It features ripping guitar solos by Hoffmann and Guy Fiorentini and is driven by Jennings’ B3 organ and Fredrickson’s bassline groove.

Hidden in plain sight among this lineup of local standout musicians is the secret weapon, drummer Dave Braun. Within the pocket of the rhythm section, he will deftly drop a lick or fill that fits perfectly. On someone else’s record a tune like “Surfing in Sheboygan” would be filler. Braun casually makes the listener notice.

Historical footnote: The Brewers beat the Cubs 3-1.