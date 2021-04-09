WAMI Announces Date For 40th Awards Show and Unveils New Website

× Expand Image via Wisconsin Area Music Industry

After being postponed by the pandemic, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) has announced the date the 40th WAMI Awards Show. Winners, nominees and Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom on Oct. 17, 2021.

The show will provide honors in 36 music categories. It will feature People’s Choice honors as well as inductions to the Hall of Fame and the newly created Wall of Honor. “In addition, the show will celebrate the return of Wisconsin music and its resilience after a difficult year for musicians, venues and many others associated with the industry,” WAMI President Zoy Begos said.

The website, long in planning and construction, features biographies of its Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor inductees, videos from prior award shows, photos, news and more. The website, which will receive regular updates can be found at wamimusicwi.com.

Tickets are available at the Pabst Theater/Riverside Theater/Turner Hall Box Office or at the Pabst Theater Group website. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission. Individual VIP tickets are $45 and include table seating.

The Nominees

With a show date in place, WAMI also released its list of nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice

Awards. The nominees, who were chosen by votes from the general public, are as follows:

Southwest:

Band: Rising Phoenix, Blue Steel Band, The Homeland Conspiracy, Cherry Pie, The Rotation

Teacher: Sierra Calabara, Tara Imhof, Corinn Bonkalski

Radio station: 94.1 WJJO, Z104, 101.5 WIBA

Venue: Fawn Creek Winery, Hollyrocks, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes

Fan: Kati Schirmer, Jeff Burmeister, Tricia Ruhs

Northwest:

Band: Them Coulee Boys, Spicy Tie Band, The Dweebs, Bear Creek Band, TeawhYB

Teacher: Brian McLaughlin, Victoria Shoemaker, Tony Bessen

Radio station: WHYS 96.3, 92.9 The X, 101.9 WDEZ

Venue: The Mousetrap Tavern, Schuggy’s, The Plus

Fan: Chris Evanson, Myranda Geiger, Angela Poling Owen

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Northeast:

Band: Stricken, That 90s Band, Grand Union, BoomBoxx, The Fabulous Rugburns

Teacher: Phil Smyth, Renee Millard, Jake Crowe, Mark Budwit, Matt Gieseke

Radio station: Code Zero Radio, 101 WIXX, 105.7 WAPL, 103.1 WOGB, 94.7 Razor

Venue: Phat Headz, Headliners, Stone Toad Bar & Grill, The Train Station, Capitol Centre

Fan: Doris Budwit, Bill Dafoe, Leanne Booher, Nick James, Ian Hanley

Southeast:

Band: Big Spoon, Ten Feet Tall, The Playlist, Smart Mouth, Tangled Lines, Almighty Vinyl

Teacher: Daniel Faustman, Jim Kube, Derek Machan, Marty Morgan, Dave Zettle

Radio station: 102.9 The Hog, FM 106.1, 96.5 WKLH, 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, 95.1 WIIL Rock

Venue: Cue Club of Wisconsin, X-Ray Arcade, The Saloon on Calhoun, Rock Country MKE,

Paulie’s Pub & Eatery

Fan: Brenda Blackhalo, Bradley John, Roosevelt McCarter, Ben Slowey, Dan Goretski