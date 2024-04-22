2024 Summer Concert Season Comes Into Focus at Humboldt Park

× Expand Photo by Brandon Evans via Chill on the Hill Chill on the Hill 2023 Chill on the Hill 2023

Contrary to what meteorologists tell you, in Milwaukee we celebrate a fifth season: festival season. Thanks to the foresight of some of the city’s long-gone leaders we have a world class parks system, many of which offer live music throughout the summer.

Bay View’s Humboldt Park band shell will once again host the award-winning (shepherdexpress.com/best-of-milwaukee/2023/best-of-milwaukee-2023-arts-entertainment) weekly music series Chill on the Hill.

× “A Northwood Waltz” by Joseph Huber

No surprise, this year a dizzying array of local artists take the stage on Tuesday evenings at 5 p.m. from June 4-August 27: Jazz from Mitch Shiner and the Urbanites; B~Free’s mix of soul, hip hop and & R&B; Joseph Huber’s driving folk; Combustor’s well-aged punk and the American Legion Band.

See the full schedule here: bayviewneighborhood.org/chill-on-the-hill.

WMSE BBQ

× “You're Gonna Need Somebody on Your Bond” by Buffalo Nichols

On Saturday, Aug. 24 WMSE takes over the Humboldt Park band shell. The 14th annual WMSE Backyard BBQ serves up a day-long festival headlined by beyond-prolific legends Guided by Voices. The day opens with instrumental specialists The Exotics, followed by punks Jinksie, Newski’s indie rock and Buffalo Nichols, who is pushing blues into the future while anchored in the past.