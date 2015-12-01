Naked Raygun Pick Up Where They Left Off

Initially coming together in 1980 over a shared interest in Wire-esque post-punk, Naked Raygun spent the next 12 years molding themselves into a first-tier melodic punk band. Over a string of six critically acclaimed and influential records, the band grew to legendary status within the Chicago punk scene before breaking up in 1992. After nearly 14 years of inactivity, the band reemerged for a reunion set at Riot Fest in 2006, a show that laid the groundwork for a full-time return.

Since regrouping, the band has played sporadic gigs, primarily on the festival circuit. This year’s been a busy one with seven performances, including a historic appearance opening for the Foo Fighters at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. On Friday, Dec. 4, Naked Raygun will headline Turner Hall Ballroom, marking their first Milwaukee appearance in 25 years. The show is the first in a series of three, with the band also stopping at Conrad Music Hall in Chicago and Brauerhouse in Lombard, Ill.

The performances boast “three shows, three different sets,” which allow them to pull songs from all corners of their lengthy back catalogue, as well as serving as a sneak preview for the band’s upcoming full-length album. Slated for a spring release, the yet-to-be-titled album will be the band’s first new release in four years, and the first full-length since 1990’s Raygun...Naked Raygun . According to singer Jeff Pezzati, the album is half recorded, with the other half being recorded shortly. “I’m sure somebody has a game plan somewhere,” Pezzati said about the band’s plans post-album release, laughing, “but none of us really know what it is.”

In the past decade, the door has been wide open for anyone and everyone to reform. The Germs did it. My Bloody Valentine did it. Even Nirvana did it (sort of). With punk nearing its 40-year anniversary, there’s plenty of room for nostalgia, but Naked Raygun never disappeared long enough to be a nostalgia act. When asked about the band’s legacy, Pezzati noted, “We’re very concerned about that. We think we’re pretty discerning about what we write.”

The first reunion show was in 1997, roughly five years after their initial break up. In 1999, the band reissued their lengthy back catalogue on CD via Touch and Go Records imprint Quarterstick Records. 2001 saw the release of Free Shit! , a live album culled from their recent reunion shows. In 2006, almost a decade after their initial reunion show, Naked Raygun returned to active status. For a band without a game plan, they’ve done well for themselves by continuing to stay in the public eye.

It’s been nearly a decade since Naked Raygun reformed, just two years shy of their initial run. While it would be hard to match their late-’80s album-a-year pace, the band has managed to release the DVD What Poor Gods We Do Make as well as a series of three 7-inches since reforming—hardly the frantic release schedule of their younger years, but respectable nonetheless for a band comprised of guys with careers, families and other obligations.

Milwaukee’s Direct Hit! will be serving as support for all three shows. Over the last few years, the quartet has been one of Milwaukee’s most hardworking acts, with their intense tour schedule helping them achieve success on both sides of the Atlantic. Their hook-laden and lighthearted pop-punk fits into the lineage of Naked Raygun by way of acts like Alkaline Trio and Green Day, and should complement the evening’s headliner.

Naked Raygun plays Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, Dec. 4 with Direct Hit! and Death and Memphis at 8 p.m.