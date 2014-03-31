Here's the 2014 Jazz in the Park Schedule

Cathedral Square Park's popular Jazz in the Park concert series will return for another year of wine sipping, picnic baskets and performances that may or may not include actual jazz this summer. This year's lineup features a number of returning headliners, including King
Solomon, Paul Spencer Band, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys and AhVantSoul feat. Jon Pierre Gee & Kat Webb, as well as several first-time national performers, including the New Orleans funk outfit Dumpstaphunk and Los Angeles' Nick Waterhouse.
The complete Jazz in the Park 2014 schedule is below:
June 5 Nabori
June 12 Dumpstaphunk feat. Ian Neville
June 19 Hood Smoke
June 26 Paul Spencer Band
July 3 King Soloman
July 10 Bastille Days Opening Night
July 17 AhVantSoul feat. Jon Pierre Gee & Kat Webb
July 24 Nick Waterhouse
July 31 CALJE: Chicago Afro-Latin Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 7 Billy Martin’s Wicked Knee
Aug. 14 5 Card Studs with Special Guest Jim Liban
Aug. 21 Terry Sims Band
Aug. 28 Forq feat. Adam Rogers, Henry Hey, Michael League and J.T. Thomas
Sept. 4 Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys