5 Particularly Crazy Lil Wayne Songs

As if to preemptively silence critics who thought he’d tone down his act for the suits, Lil Wayne’s studio-polished new album Tha Carter III, already set to be one of the year’s best-selling releases, is every bit as odd as Wayne’s unregulated mixtapes, and at times more so. Where on mixtapes Wayne slowly exposes his skewed world view and runaway imagination through colorful, impressionistic raps, on Tha Carter III he proudly flaunts his madness, particularly on these five track:

“Dr. Carter”

Wayne goes all out playing doctorno, not that kind of doctoron a track that pairs him with a nurse and plenty of hospital noises. “Let me put my gloves on and my scrubs on,” he says, preparing himself for the role.

“3 Peat”

One-upping CB4’s boasts of tying “yo moms to a motherfuckin’ train track,” Weezy suggests he might “run up in a n*gga house and shoot his grandmother up.”

“Mrs. Officer”

Although their prospects for a long-term relationship are dim, what with his penchant for breaking the law and her obligation to enforce it, Lil Wayne begins a tryst with a sexy police officer. “And she know I'm raw, she know it from the street,” Wayne beams, “and all she want me to do is fuck the police.”

“Phone Home”

Transmitting from “Planet Weezy,” Lil Wayne does his best E.T. impression, rapping about being a martian, stealing brains and hovering around in his spaceship.

“DontGetIt”

By album’s end, Wayne is barely even rapping anymore, but during this 10-minute closing tirade he still musters the energy for a weed-hazed indictment ofwho else?the Reverend Al Sharpton, who Wayne suggests is not human. “You see, you are no MLK/ You are no Jesse Jackson/ You are nobody to me/ You’re just another Don King with a perm/ Just a little more political/ And that just means you a little more un-human/ Than us humans … Fuck Al Sharpton.”