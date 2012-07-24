A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and Danny Brown Are Coming to the Rave

The Rave continues to flesh out its fall schedule, and it\'s shaping up to be a particularly good one for hip-hop. On the heels of recently announced <a href=\"/blog-8460-kendrick-lamar-and-odd-future-will-play-the-rave-t.html\">Kendrick Lamar and Odd Future shows</a> this September, the venue announced today that it will host A$AP Rocky\'s LongLiveA$AP tour with Schoolboy Q, Danny Brown and A$AP Mob on Friday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 or $28.50 for VIP, and go on sale Friday at July 27. <br /><br />The meat of that lineup performed earlier this month at the Pitchfork Music Festival, where Danny Brown\'s assured set proved to be a particular highlight. Schoolboy Q has a history of collaborating with Rocky, sharing the standout track "Brand New Guy" from the mixtape <em>LiveLoveA$AP</em>, which Rocky released in a breakout 2011 that also saw him ink a historic $3 million deal with Sony/RCA that all but guarantees he won\'t be an underground act much longer. Rocky returned the favor, guesting on Schoolboy Q\'s single "Hands on the Wheel" from his intoxicating 2012 album <em>Habits & Contradictions</em>. Watch the video below:<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/KWlu8VhcqtM\"></iframe> <br /> <br />And yesterday the Rave announced a rap show of a very different sort: Tyga\'s Closer To My Dreams Tour with Kirko Bangz, Iggy Izalea, Sterling Simms and Jinsu will stop at the venue on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Tickets also go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m.