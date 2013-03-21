Another Jazz Festival Bites the Dust (For Now, At Least)

×
Three months ago, one of the region's largest jazz gatherings, The Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival, announced that it was ending its run, and yesterday brought more bad news from another one of the Milwaukee area's endangered jazz festivals. The Summer Sizzle Third Ward Jazz Festival is going on hiatus, the Historic Third Ward Association announced, citing the neighborhood's crowded summer calendar. It was to be held Aug. 2-3 this year.
The good news is that the festival could maybe, possibly, sort of return one day:
The good news is that the festival could maybe, possibly, sort of return one day:
The Association is anticipating the festival's return in the future when the neighborhood quiets down. Just three weeks after the date the jazz festival was scheduled, the Third Ward Art Festival (August 31 and September 1), which coincides with the Harley Davidson 110th Reunion (August 29 - September 1), will be held on the same site. Along with these events, construction of the new Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design student apartments will be taking place on Menomonee and Erie near the festival site. Having an additional event during this time period will be would be too disruptive to the neighborhood's residents and businesses ... September will also bring the closing of the St. Paul Ave. Bridge for reconstruction, the rebuilding of I-794 along St. Paul Ave. and the construction of the new hotel on Broadway and Chicago St. It is a busy, exciting and challenging time for the Historic Third Ward district.At this point, though, beleaguered area jazz fans have probably learned not to hold their breath.