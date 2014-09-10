Ariana Grande to Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center

In case anybody was beginning to doubt Nickelodeon's star-making power, former network regular Ariana Grande has broken out of the tween bubble over the last couple of years to emerge as a genuine pop star. Of course it helps that, unlike many Nickelodeon and Disney acts, she has a truly strong voice, a powerful wail and deceptively vast range that's earned her Mariah Carey comparisons, letting her tackle tricky soul and R&B ballads where many of her lesser-voiced peers are stuck with fluffy teen pop. Grande's latest album, this summer's My Everything , is looking more and more like her true breakout moment, thanks to its Iggy Azalea-assisted smash "Problem," the latest pop hit to cash in on the "whimsical blurting horns" craze that's served Jason Derulo and Macklemore so well.

Today the singer announced her "Honeymoon Tour," which will include a stop at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015.Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.