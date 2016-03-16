Arte Para Todos Goes Even Bigger in Year Two

Milwaukee's Arte Para Todos (Art For Everyone) festival launched with big ambitions last year, spotlighting 70 local acts acts at 15 venues in three neighborhoods and raising more than $21,000 for area schools in the process. This year it's going even bigger. In year two, Arte Para Todos has added an extra night and another neighborhood: It'll feature more than 100 local bands at 25 venues, making it arguably the most expansive, inclusive showcase of local music in the city; an incredible feat for a festival only in its second year.
The festival will also feature a number of visual artists and will sponsor a series of performances at local schools over the next few months. Weekend passes are just $25, and single-event passes are between $9-$17. Proceeds will be split between four schools: George Washington Carver Academy in Brewer’s Hill, Escuela Vieau School in Walker’s Point, Milwaukee Parkside School of the Arts in Bay View, and Riverwest's Frederick J. Gaenslen School.
The complete lineup is below:
THURSDAY, APRIL 21 - WALKER’S POINT
Var Gallery (5:30 p.m. start) - All Ages
Mark Waldoch
Ruth B8r Ginsburg
Stomata
Brenner Brewing (6:30 p.m. start)
Fox Face
Marielle Allschwang
Chakara Blu
(Fuzzy Logic DJ sets)
Transfer Pizzeria (7 p.m. start) - All Ages
Eric Schoor Trio featuring Manty Ellis
Anodyne Coffee (8 p.m. start) - All Ages
Soul Low
Lex Allen
Def Harmonic
(Annalog DJ sets)
FRIDAY, APRIL 22 - BAY VIEW
Boone & Crockett (6:30 p.m. start)
Devil Met Contention
Blax
Pleasure Thief
Highbury (7:30 p.m. start)
Mike Regal
Sean Smart
Dad
JJ Jabber
Mad Static
Tonic Tavern (8 p.m. start)
Rusty Ps
Indonesian Junk
Pharaoh Mac
Fivy
Frank’s Power Plant (8 p.m. start)
Sat Nite Duets
Scrimshaw
Abby Jeanne
Table for Four
Club Garibladi (9:30 p.m. start)
New Age Narcissism
Group of the Altos
New Boyz Club
Sin Bad
(Tarik Moody DJ sets)
Cactus Club (10 p.m. start)
Tigernite
Faux Fiction
Bo Triplex & His Beautiful Band
adoptahighway
(Free-Dom & TurtleSoup DJ sets)
SATURDAY, APRIL 23 - HARAMBEE & RIVERWEST
Jazale’s Art Studio (12 p.m. start) - All Ages
Poetry Showcase curated by KJ Prodigy
LUX (1:30pm start)
Christopher Porterfield
Cree Myles
Sarah Vos
Caley Conway
Best Friendz (2:30 p.m. start)
The Fatty Acids
Queen Tut
The Rashida Joneses
Linneman’s (5:30 p.m. start)
NO/NO
Holy Sheboygan!
Rhythm Changes
Jack Tell
Jazz Gallery (6:30 p.m. start) - All Ages
The Pukes
Gauss
Pizzle
Von Alexander
Riverwest Public House (7:30 p.m. start)
Jaill
Zed Kenzo
Airo Kwil
Gallery Night
Bremen Cafe (7 p.m. start)
Future Plans
Awkward Terrible
Bum Ileum
MC (mikal)
Mad Planet (9:30 p.m. start)
Wordsworth
Surgeons in Heat
Klassik
Mortgage Freeman
(Moses DJ sets)
Club Timbuktu (10 p.m. start)
Lorde Fredd33
Midnight Reruns
B Justice
Brat Sounds
(hitmayng/kenny hoopla/Mvleeek DJ sets)
Company Brewing (10 p.m. start)
No No Yeah Okay
D’Amato
AUTOmatic
Painted Caves
(Kiings DJ sets)
High Dive (12 a.m. start)
Asher Gray DJ set
SUNDAY, 4/24 - EAST SIDE
Yield Bar (5 p.m. start)
Antler House
Vincent Van Great
Cherry Ball
Seven Costanza
BBC Upstairs (6:30 p.m. start)
Siren
Myles Coyne
Grasping at Straws
AR Wesley
Hotel Foster (7 p.m. start)
Foreign Goods
Sugar Ransom
Piles
Ugly Brothers
(Wax Addicts DJ sets)
Colectivo Back Room (7 p.m. start)
De La Buena
School of Rock