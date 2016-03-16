Arte Para Todos Goes Even Bigger in Year Two

Milwaukee's Arte Para Todos (Art For Everyone) festival launched with big ambitions last year, spotlighting 70 local acts acts at 15 venues in three neighborhoods and raising more than $21,000 for area schools in the process. This year it's going even bigger. In year two, Arte Para Todos has added an extra night and another neighborhood: It'll feature more than 100 local bands at 25 venues, making it arguably the most expansive, inclusive showcase of local music in the city; an incredible feat for a festival only in its second year.

The festival will also feature a number of visual artists and will sponsor a series of performances at local schools over the next few months. Weekend passes are just $25, and single-event passes are between $9-$17. Proceeds will be split between four schools: George Washington Carver Academy ​in Brewer’s Hill, Escuela Vieau School in Walker’s Point, Milwaukee Parkside School of the Arts in Bay View, and Riverwest's Frederick J. Gaenslen School.

The complete lineup is below:

THURSDAY, APRIL 21 - WALKER’S POINT

Var Gallery (5:30 p.m. start) - All Ages

Mark Waldoch

Ruth B8r Ginsburg

Stomata

Brenner Brewing (6:30 p.m. start)

Fox Face

Marielle Allschwang

Chakara Blu

(Fuzzy Logic DJ sets)

Transfer Pizzeria (7 p.m. start) - All Ages

Eric Schoor Trio featuring Manty Ellis

Anodyne Coffee (8 p.m. start) - All Ages

Soul Low

Lex Allen

Def Harmonic

(Annalog DJ sets)

FRIDAY, APRIL 22 - BAY VIEW

Boone & Crockett (6:30 p.m. start)

Devil Met Contention

Blax

Pleasure Thief

Highbury (7:30 p.m. start)

Mike Regal

Sean Smart

Dad

JJ Jabber

Mad Static

Tonic Tavern (8 p.m. start)

Rusty Ps

Indonesian Junk

Pharaoh Mac

Fivy

Frank’s Power Plant (8 p.m. start)

Sat Nite Duets

Scrimshaw

Abby Jeanne

Table for Four

Club Garibladi (9:30 p.m. start)

New Age Narcissism

Group of the Altos

New Boyz Club

Sin Bad

(Tarik Moody DJ sets)

Cactus Club (10 p.m. start)

Tigernite

Faux Fiction

Bo Triplex & His Beautiful Band

adoptahighway

(Free-Dom & TurtleSoup DJ sets)

SATURDAY, APRIL 23 - HARAMBEE & RIVERWEST

Jazale’s Art Studio (12 p.m. start) - All Ages

Poetry Showcase curated by KJ Prodigy

LUX (1:30pm start)

Christopher Porterfield

Cree Myles

Sarah Vos

Caley Conway

Best Friendz (2:30 p.m. start)

The Fatty Acids

Queen Tut

The Rashida Joneses

Linneman’s (5:30 p.m. start)

NO/NO

Holy Sheboygan!

Rhythm Changes

Jack Tell

Jazz Gallery (6:30 p.m. start) - All Ages

The Pukes

Gauss

Pizzle

Von Alexander

Riverwest Public House (7:30 p.m. start)

Jaill

Zed Kenzo

Airo Kwil

Gallery Night

Bremen Cafe (7 p.m. start)

Future Plans

Awkward Terrible

Bum Ileum

MC (mikal)

Mad Planet (9:30 p.m. start)

Wordsworth

Surgeons in Heat

Klassik

Mortgage Freeman

(Moses DJ sets)

Club Timbuktu (10 p.m. start)

Lorde Fredd33

Midnight Reruns

B Justice

Brat Sounds

(hitmayng/kenny hoopla/Mvleeek DJ sets)

Company Brewing (10 p.m. start)

No No Yeah Okay

D’Amato

AUTOmatic

Painted Caves

(Kiings DJ sets)

High Dive (12 a.m. start)

Asher Gray DJ set

SUNDAY, 4/24 - EAST SIDE

Yield Bar (5 p.m. start)

Antler House

Vincent Van Great

Cherry Ball

Seven Costanza

BBC Upstairs (6:30 p.m. start)

Siren

Myles Coyne

Grasping at Straws

AR Wesley

Hotel Foster (7 p.m. start)

Foreign Goods

Sugar Ransom

Piles

Ugly Brothers

(Wax Addicts DJ sets)

Colectivo Back Room (7 p.m. start)

De La Buena

School of Rock