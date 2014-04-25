Bay View Jazz Fest Will Debut in June

×

Tonic Tavern (2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee)



· 5:00-5:30pm, BATTERMAN ENSEMBLE (Wisconsin Conservatory of Music)



· 6:00-6:45pm, MARK DAVIS QUARTET Eric Schoor (tenor saxophone), Mark Davis (piano), Jeff Hamann (bass), Jeno Somlai (drums)



· 7:15-8:00pm, ERIC JACOBSON feat. CNJ LATIN JAZZ Eric Jacobson (trumpet), Neil Davis (guitar), Joey Sanchez (bass), Cecilio Negron Jr (percussion)



· 8:30-9:15pm, KEVIN HAYDEN BAND Kenny Reichert (guitar), Terry Harris (piano), Alan Harris (bass), Kevin Hayden (drums)



The Highbury Pub (2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee)



· 5:30-6:00pm, BRONZEVILLE JAZZ QUINTET (Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra)

· 6:30-7:15pm, DEIRDRE FELLNER/SAM STEFFKE DUO Deirdre Fellner (vocals), Sam Steffke (piano)

· 7:45-8:30pm, SPIRITS QUARTET Jamie Breiwick (trumpet), Tony Barba (tenor saxophone), Tim Ipsen (bass), Andrew Green (drums)

· 9:00-9:45pm, JACOBI & THE PILLOW SNATCHERS Eric Schoor (tenor saxophone), Matt Wilson (guitar), Isaiah Joshua (piano), Evan Paydon (bass), Maurice Liddell (drums), Nastassja Bates (vocals)



Studio Lounge (2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee)



· 5:15-6:00pm, OPUS Curt Hanrahan (saxophones), Jim Sodke (piano), Steve Lewandowski (guitar), Larry Tresp (bass), Brian Ford (drums)

· 6:30-7:15pm, CARLOS ADAMES GROUP Jay Anderson (tenor saxophone), Elias Holman (piano), Conway Powell (bass), Rodrigo Villanueva (drums), Tony Ayala (percussion), Carlos Adames (percussion), Alberto Rivera (percussion)

· 7:45-8:30pm, THE HUSH ENSEMBLE Aaron Gardner (tenor saxophone), Steve Peplin (guitar), Clay Schaub (bass), Jeremy Kuzniar (drums)

· 9:00-9:45pm, DEVIN DROBKA'S BELL DANCE SONGS Tony Barba (tenor saxophone), Jay Mollerskov (guitar), John Christensen (bass), Devin Drobka (drums)



Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee)



· 10:00pm-1:00am, DE LA BUENA



Bay View Gallery Night is adding a musical component this summer. Concurrent with its annual art crawl, the neighborhood will host the Bay View Jazz Fest on Friday, June 6, a lineup of free shows at four Bay View venues. Curated by Milwaukee Jazz Vision, it features many of the scene's big names and brightest young players.The complete lineup is below.