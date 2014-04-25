Bay View Jazz Fest Will Debut in June

×
Bay View Gallery Night is adding a musical component this summer. Concurrent with its annual art crawl, the neighborhood will host the Bay View Jazz Fest on Friday, June 6, a lineup of free shows at four Bay View venues. Curated by Milwaukee Jazz Vision, it features many of the scene's big names and brightest young players.
The complete lineup is below.
Tonic Tavern (2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee)
· 5:00-5:30pm, BATTERMAN ENSEMBLE (Wisconsin Conservatory of Music)
· 6:00-6:45pm, MARK DAVIS QUARTET Eric Schoor (tenor saxophone), Mark Davis (piano), Jeff Hamann (bass), Jeno Somlai (drums)
· 7:15-8:00pm, ERIC JACOBSON feat. CNJ LATIN JAZZ Eric Jacobson (trumpet), Neil Davis (guitar), Joey Sanchez (bass), Cecilio Negron Jr (percussion)
· 8:30-9:15pm, KEVIN HAYDEN BAND Kenny Reichert (guitar), Terry Harris (piano), Alan Harris (bass), Kevin Hayden (drums)
The Highbury Pub (2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee)
· 5:30-6:00pm, BRONZEVILLE JAZZ QUINTET (Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra)
· 6:30-7:15pm, DEIRDRE FELLNER/SAM STEFFKE DUO Deirdre Fellner (vocals), Sam Steffke (piano)
· 7:45-8:30pm, SPIRITS QUARTET Jamie Breiwick (trumpet), Tony Barba (tenor saxophone), Tim Ipsen (bass), Andrew Green (drums)
· 9:00-9:45pm, JACOBI & THE PILLOW SNATCHERS Eric Schoor (tenor saxophone), Matt Wilson (guitar), Isaiah Joshua (piano), Evan Paydon (bass), Maurice Liddell (drums), Nastassja Bates (vocals)
Studio Lounge (2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee)
· 5:15-6:00pm, OPUS Curt Hanrahan (saxophones), Jim Sodke (piano), Steve Lewandowski (guitar), Larry Tresp (bass), Brian Ford (drums)
· 6:30-7:15pm, CARLOS ADAMES GROUP Jay Anderson (tenor saxophone), Elias Holman (piano), Conway Powell (bass), Rodrigo Villanueva (drums), Tony Ayala (percussion), Carlos Adames (percussion), Alberto Rivera (percussion)
· 7:45-8:30pm, THE HUSH ENSEMBLE Aaron Gardner (tenor saxophone), Steve Peplin (guitar), Clay Schaub (bass), Jeremy Kuzniar (drums)
· 9:00-9:45pm, DEVIN DROBKA'S BELL DANCE SONGS Tony Barba (tenor saxophone), Jay Mollerskov (guitar), John Christensen (bass), Devin Drobka (drums)
Club Garibaldi (2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee)
· 10:00pm-1:00am, DE LA BUENA