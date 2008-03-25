Billy Corgan Tapes "Kick Me" Sign to His Back

×
The Smashing Pumpkins set themselves up for this one, didn’t they? Straight from the AP this morning:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Smashing Pumpkins are suing Virgin Records, saying the record label has illegally used their name and music in promotional deals that hurt the band's credibility with fans.In a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, the rockers said they have "worked hard for over two decades to accumulate a considerable amount of goodwill in the eyes of the public," and that Virgin's use of the band in a "Pepsi Stuff" promotion with Amazon.com and Pepsi Co. threatens their reputation for "artistic integrity."Pitchforkmedia comprehensively detailed the obvious irony:
According to a Billboard.com report, Billy Corgan and his Smashing Pumpkins are suing former label Virgin Records … for damaging their "artistic integrity" and undoing the "considerable amount of goodwill in the eyes of the public" the band has "worked hard for over two decades to accumulate." All because of a little promotion.Hmm, was it the promotion where the Pumpkins milked their hardcore fans by issuing four different versions of Zeitgeist to four different big money retailers? No? How about the one where they released a second Best Buy-only edition of Zeitgeist with a bonus DVD? Nope! Zeitgeist came out on Reprise, which falls under the Warner Music Group umbrella; the label taking the heat here is EMI Group-allied Virgin.Other blogs were quick to take potshots. Under the headline Smashing Pumpkins Apparently Have “Artistic Integrity,” Idolator wrote:
This lawsuit makes me wonder if I can sue the band for presenting a band under the Smashing Pumpkins name that barely resembles the band I used to enjoy, so I might be calling Jacoby & Meyers later.And Time Out Chicago blogger Scott Smith weighed in under a blog post titled “Smashing Pumpkins sue Virgin for harming what’s left of their credibility.”
Currently, there is no word as to whether the Smashing Pumpkins have plans to sue themselves for damaging their artistic integrity by releasing Zeitgeist.