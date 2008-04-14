Bruce Springsteen Tickets on Sale Today

×
Straight from a press release:
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND TICKETS FOR HARLEY-DAVIDSON'S 105TH ANNIVERSARY GO BACK ON SALE THIS MONDAY
ONLY Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary Ticket Holders Eligible to Purchase Tickets
WHAT: Tickets for the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert during the Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary go back on sale this Monday, April 14, 2008, at 8:00 a.m. CST at www.harley-davidson.com/105th.Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Roadhouse on the Lakefront on Saturday, August 30, 2008.The tickets, which are all general admission and limited, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who have already purchased a Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary ticket. For every official 105th Anniversary ticket purchased, the ticket holder will qualify for the opportunity to purchase one Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert ticket for $40.00, plus $2.50 shipping and handling.
105th ANNIVERSARY
TICKETS: If you do not have a Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary Celebration ticket, there is still time to secure the ticket package before the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tickets go on sale. Harley-Davidson 105th Anniversary Celebration ticket packages are currently on sale for $60.00 plus $5.00 tax, shipping and handling at www.harley-davidson.com/105th.
The ticket package includes a laminated event ticket good for a two-day entry to the Summerfest grounds, which will feature a series of concerts, as well as a signature 105th folio, a one-time entry to the Discovery World and its special Harley-Davidson exhibit, an event guide, a Signature 105th Anniversary copper wristband, a commemorative key chain, a 105th Anniversary flag and an American flag.