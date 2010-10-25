Cake, OK Go and Chevelle to Play FM 102.1's Big Snow Show

For its fifth year, FM 102.1's annual holiday Big Snow Show concert has expanded to two nights, the station announced this morning. Headlining the first night, on Monday, Dec. 13, is the trumpet-sounding Sacramento alternative band Cake. Also on the bill are the Christian crossover alternative act Switchfoot and the choreographed dancing quirk-rockers OK Go.

The second night, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, features a heavier lineup headlined by Illinois post-grunge standard-bearers Chevelle and Canadian hard-rockers Finger Eleven. Both shows will be at the Rave.

Tickets to each night are $25 (or $30 for V.I.P.) and go on sale Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. through the Rave box office and Ticketmaster.