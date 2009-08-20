Camera Obscura to Play Turner Hall Ballroom Nov. 28

The girl-group-worshiping Glasgow indie-pop ensemble Camera Obscura, one of the few contemporary bands that actually fits the oft-abused "melodramatic popular song" descriptor on MySpace, will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to the band's label, Matador.

It's been a good year for the group. Their fourth album, My Maudlin Career, has proved to be their breakthrough, cracking the charts in the UK and America on the strength of its gorgeous title and its catchy debut single, "French Navy."

