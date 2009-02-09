Chris Cornell @ The Pabst Theater, April 17

The Pabst Theater today announced the return of former Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell:
Chris Cornell will perform an intimate show at Milwaukee's historic Pabst Theater on Friday, April 17th. He'll be touring in support of his upcoming album, "Scream" — produced by Timbaland and released by Mosley Music / Interscope on March 10. Over two decades Cornell has positioned himself as the voice of generations, as the driving force of Soundgarden and Audioslave.
"Scream" showcases a new, seductive sound - dark, multi-layered and full of puzzles and surprises. The songs bring a new cinematic scope to Cornell's performances with potent visual imagery echoing the non-stop musical assault from his internationally acclaimed live band. "Musically, this is the most ambitious thing I've been a part of. It's almost like a movie soundtrack," says Cornell, who will also be playing other music from his two-decade, 14-album career.