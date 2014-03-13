Here's The Complete List of 2014 WAMI Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 award show at the Fox Cities PAC in Appleton that will feature the induction of three honorees to the WAMI Hall of Fame: big band leader Woody Herman, jazz singer Janet Planet and saxophonist Warren Wiegratz.
Artist of the Year
Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Hugh Bob and the Hustle
PHOX
Volcano Choir
Album of the Year
Blessed Feathers, Order of the Arrow
Doozey, Almost Magic
Fatty Acids, Bolero
I’m Not a Pilot, The Story So Far
Mojo Radio, Rise
Vic and Gab, Love of Mine
Volcano Choir, Repave
Whiskeybelles, Nothin’ Says Christmas Like Whiskey
Song of the Year
Boogie, Klassik
Bye Gone, Volcano Choir
Easy Eyes, Fever Marlene
Elevation, Anthony Lamarr
If I Was the Last Man, Buffalo Gospel
Let You Down, Vic and Gab
Mess with Me, Hugh Bob and the Hustle
Female Vocalist of the Year
Rhonda Begos, Streetlife
Esh, Red & Reckless featuring Esh
Lyndsay Evans, Sexy Ester
Miranda Freimuth, Daphni
Leah Kowalewski, Crooked Keys
Monica Martin, PHOX
Nicole Rae, The Traveling Suitcase
Heidi Spencer, Buffalo Gospel
Male Vocalist of the Year
Marc Ballini, Marc Ballini
Cory Chisel, Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons
Rich Hoffman, Almighty Vinyl
Joe Neary, Joe Neary Band
Ryan Necci, Buffalo Gospel
Pat Schor, Shaker and the Egg
Matt Tyner, Matt Tyner, The Carpetbaggers
Mike Wendland, Rooftop Jumpers
New Artist of the Year
Green Screen Kid
The Incorruptibles
Joe Neary Band
Jacobi and the Pillow Snatchers
Twin Brother
Singer Songwriter of the Year
Rob Anthony
Nora Collins
Roxi Copland
Myles Coyne
Beth Kille
Anna Vogelzang
Rising Star of the Year
Bad Habitz
The Batterman Ensemble
Stephanie Erin Brill
Thief & Rascal
Travis Drow
Hannah Mrozak
Alternative Rock/Rock Artist of the Year
Daphni
The Delta Routine
The Family Business
The Fatty Acids
Ivy Spokes
The Lately
Midnight Reruns
PHOX
Bluegrass/Americana Artist of the Year
Buffalo Gospel
Burnt Toast & Jam
Chicken Wire Empire
Ditchrunners
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Hugh Bob and the Hustle
The Mad Polecats
Whiskeybelles
Blues Artist of the Year
Alex Wilson Band
Altered Five
The Jimmys
Howard Luedtke & Blue Max
Katz Sass
Rev Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys
Serious Trouble
Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year
Cory Cifax
Koine
Lightswitch
Masonic Wonders
Saved by Grace
Tae Spears
Country Artist of the Year
Back Home Boys
Bella Cain
Chasin’ Mason
Diamond & Steel
Doghouse Flowers
Grand Union
Rebel Grace
Saving Savannah
Cover Artist of the Year
Cherry Pie
Half Empty
Metal Men
Rabid Aardvarks
RPM
Road Trip
The Toys
Folk/Celtic Artist of the Year
Blessed Feathers
Lil’ Rev
Macyn Taylor
Myles Coyne and The Rusty Nickel Band
Reilly
Robert J
Whiskey of the Damned
Hard Rock/Metal Artist of the Year
Beyond Fate
CircleSwitch
Conniption
Dead Modern Villains
Evoked
Northless
Red Light Saints
Venus in Furs
Jazz Artist of the Year
Chanel le Meaux & the Dapper Cads
Jamie Breiwick
Jazz Orgy
Kevin Hayden Trio
Nineteen Thirteen
Roxi Copland
Vivo
Polka Artist of the Year
Brewhaus Polka Kings
Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen
Goodtime Dutchmen
The Happy Schnapps Combo
Rhythm Playboys
The Squeezettes
Steve Meisner
Pop Rock Artist of the Year
Boy Blue
Doozey
I’m Not A Pilot
Sexy Ester
The Traveling Suitcase
Vic and Gab
Hip Hop/ Rap Artist of the Year
Klassik
Legacy Musik
Pizzle
Rob Dz
Yo Dot
R&B/Soul Artist of the Year
Charles Walker Band
Tweed Funk
Streetlife
The People Brothers Band
Keep’n It Clean (KIC)
World/ Reggae/Ska/Latin Artist of the Year
The Aluar Pearls
The Carlos Adames Group
De La Buena
Max & the Invaders
R.A.S. Movement
The Tritonics
Unity the Band
Club DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year
Antics
Deletah
D.j. Manny
donny and the robot
Kiings
Tarik
Horn/Big Band of the Year
All-Star SUPERband
Big Mouth & the Power Tool Horns
Bill Sargent Band
Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns
Extra Crispy Brass Band
The Magnificents
Uptown Savages
Vic Ferrari Symphony
Tribute Band of the Year
5 Card Studs
The Prince Experience
Project Pink
Reckless Life
Separate Ways
Bass Player of the Year
Timm Buechler
Jeff Hammes
Eric Hervey
Eric Madunic
Andy Mertens
Conway Powell
Erik Sikich
John Wartenweiler
Drummer of the Year
Alan Arber
Dave Braun
Brian Dale
Andrew Klaus
Mauro Magellan
John Medler
Ryan Schiedermayer
Guitarist of the Year
Dean Arndt
Dan Johnston
Brian Kirchner
Jason Klagstad
John Minard
Joe Perz
Perry Weber
Tony Warpinski
Keyboard Player of the Year
Jeff Arnold
Alex Drossart
Sam McClain
Danny Moore
Jeff Stoll
Thomas Wincek
Aaron Zinsmeister
Reeds/Brass Player of the Year
Travis Drow
Aaron Gardner
Seth Jorgensen
Kevin Klemme
Mary Rodgers
Andy Spadafora
John Vollmar
Strings Player of the Year
Tommy Greywolf
Matt Muelling
Ryan Ogburn
Janet Schiff
Phil Smith
Peter Thomas
Kimmy Unger
Best Studio Engineer/Producer
Tony Anders, Studio H.
Authi Music
Marc Golde, Rock Garden Studio
Steve Hamilton, Makin’ Sausage Music
Vinnie Millevolte, Millevolte Studio
Mike Zirkel, Audio for the Arts
Best Recording Studio
Cherry Pit Studios
The Exchange Recording Complex
Makin’ Sausage Music
Renwood Messenger
Rock Garden Studio
Studio H.