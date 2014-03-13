Here's The Complete List of 2014 WAMI Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 award show at the Fox Cities PAC in Appleton that will feature the induction of three honorees to the WAMI Hall of Fame: big band leader Woody Herman, jazz singer Janet Planet and saxophonist Warren Wiegratz.

Artist of the Year

Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Hugh Bob and the Hustle

PHOX

Volcano Choir

Album of the Year

Blessed Feathers, Order of the Arrow

Doozey, Almost Magic

Fatty Acids, Bolero

I’m Not a Pilot, The Story So Far

Mojo Radio, Rise

Vic and Gab, Love of Mine

Volcano Choir, Repave

Whiskeybelles, Nothin’ Says Christmas Like Whiskey

Song of the Year

Boogie, Klassik

Bye Gone, Volcano Choir

Easy Eyes, Fever Marlene

Elevation, Anthony Lamarr

If I Was the Last Man, Buffalo Gospel

Let You Down, Vic and Gab

Mess with Me, Hugh Bob and the Hustle

Female Vocalist of the Year

Rhonda Begos, Streetlife

Esh, Red & Reckless featuring Esh

Lyndsay Evans, Sexy Ester

Miranda Freimuth, Daphni

Leah Kowalewski, Crooked Keys

Monica Martin, PHOX

Nicole Rae, The Traveling Suitcase

Heidi Spencer, Buffalo Gospel

Male Vocalist of the Year

Marc Ballini, Marc Ballini

Cory Chisel, Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons

Rich Hoffman, Almighty Vinyl

Joe Neary, Joe Neary Band

Ryan Necci, Buffalo Gospel

Pat Schor, Shaker and the Egg

Matt Tyner, Matt Tyner, The Carpetbaggers

Mike Wendland, Rooftop Jumpers

New Artist of the Year

Green Screen Kid

The Incorruptibles

Joe Neary Band

Jacobi and the Pillow Snatchers

Twin Brother

Singer Songwriter of the Year

Rob Anthony

Nora Collins

Roxi Copland

Myles Coyne

Beth Kille

Anna Vogelzang

Rising Star of the Year

Bad Habitz

The Batterman Ensemble

Stephanie Erin Brill

Thief & Rascal

Travis Drow

Hannah Mrozak

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist of the Year

Daphni

The Delta Routine

The Family Business

The Fatty Acids

Ivy Spokes

The Lately

Midnight Reruns

PHOX

Bluegrass/Americana Artist of the Year

Buffalo Gospel

Burnt Toast & Jam

Chicken Wire Empire

Ditchrunners

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Hugh Bob and the Hustle

The Mad Polecats

Whiskeybelles

Blues Artist of the Year

Alex Wilson Band

Altered Five

The Jimmys

Howard Luedtke & Blue Max

Katz Sass

Rev Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys

Serious Trouble

Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year

Cory Cifax

Koine

Lightswitch

Masonic Wonders

Saved by Grace

Tae Spears

Country Artist of the Year

Back Home Boys

Bella Cain

Chasin’ Mason

Diamond & Steel

Doghouse Flowers

Grand Union

Rebel Grace

Saving Savannah

Cover Artist of the Year

Cherry Pie

Half Empty

Metal Men

Rabid Aardvarks

RPM

Road Trip

The Toys

Folk/Celtic Artist of the Year

Blessed Feathers

Lil’ Rev

Macyn Taylor

Myles Coyne and The Rusty Nickel Band

Reilly

Robert J

Whiskey of the Damned

Hard Rock/Metal Artist of the Year

Beyond Fate

CircleSwitch

Conniption

Dead Modern Villains

Evoked

Northless

Red Light Saints

Venus in Furs

Jazz Artist of the Year

Chanel le Meaux & the Dapper Cads

Jamie Breiwick

Jazz Orgy

Kevin Hayden Trio

Nineteen Thirteen

Roxi Copland

Vivo

Polka Artist of the Year

Brewhaus Polka Kings

Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

Goodtime Dutchmen

The Happy Schnapps Combo

Rhythm Playboys

The Squeezettes

Steve Meisner

Pop Rock Artist of the Year

Boy Blue

Doozey

I’m Not A Pilot

Sexy Ester

The Traveling Suitcase

Vic and Gab

Hip Hop/ Rap Artist of the Year

Klassik

Legacy Musik

Pizzle

Rob Dz

Yo Dot

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year

Charles Walker Band

Tweed Funk

Streetlife

The People Brothers Band

Keep’n It Clean (KIC)

World/ Reggae/Ska/Latin Artist of the Year

The Aluar Pearls

The Carlos Adames Group

De La Buena

Max & the Invaders

R.A.S. Movement

The Tritonics

Unity the Band

Club DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist of the Year

Antics

Deletah

D.j. Manny

donny and the robot

Kiings

Tarik

Horn/Big Band of the Year

All-Star SUPERband

Big Mouth & the Power Tool Horns

Bill Sargent Band

Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns

Extra Crispy Brass Band

The Magnificents

Uptown Savages

Vic Ferrari Symphony

Tribute Band of the Year

5 Card Studs

The Prince Experience

Project Pink

Reckless Life

Separate Ways

Bass Player of the Year

Timm Buechler

Jeff Hammes

Eric Hervey

Eric Madunic

Andy Mertens

Conway Powell

Erik Sikich

John Wartenweiler

Drummer of the Year

Alan Arber

Dave Braun

Brian Dale

Andrew Klaus

Mauro Magellan

John Medler

Ryan Schiedermayer

Guitarist of the Year

Dean Arndt

Dan Johnston

Brian Kirchner

Jason Klagstad

John Minard

Joe Perz

Perry Weber

Tony Warpinski

Keyboard Player of the Year

Jeff Arnold

Alex Drossart

Sam McClain

Danny Moore

Jeff Stoll

Thomas Wincek

Aaron Zinsmeister

Reeds/Brass Player of the Year

Travis Drow

Aaron Gardner

Seth Jorgensen

Kevin Klemme

Mary Rodgers

Andy Spadafora

John Vollmar

Strings Player of the Year

Tommy Greywolf

Matt Muelling

Ryan Ogburn

Janet Schiff

Phil Smith

Peter Thomas

Kimmy Unger

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Tony Anders, Studio H.

Authi Music

Marc Golde, Rock Garden Studio

Steve Hamilton, Makin’ Sausage Music

Vinnie Millevolte, Millevolte Studio

Mike Zirkel, Audio for the Arts

Best Recording Studio

Cherry Pit Studios

The Exchange Recording Complex

Makin’ Sausage Music

Renwood Messenger

Rock Garden Studio

Studio H.