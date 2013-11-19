Here's the Complete List of 88Nine's 2013 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Nominees

×
Voting is live for 88Nine's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Through Friday, Nov. 22, listeners can vote on a whole slew of local albums, songs, videos and album covers at radiomilwaukee.org. The winners will be announced Thursday, Dec. 5 at an awards party at the station's new studio, which will feature live performances from Fever Marlene, the Greg Koch Band, Kane Place Record Club, Dana Coppa and SPEAK Easy, and Kiings.
The complete list of nominees is below.
Album of the Year
All Tiny Creatures – “Dark Clock”
Boy Blue – “Words on Trial”
Buffalo Gospel – “We Can Be Horses”
Burguny Ties – “Homeward”
Calliope - “Calliope”
Charles Walker Band – “Relentless”
Dana Coppafeel & Speak Easy – “Dana Coppafeel & Speak Easy”
Dogs in Ecstasy – “Dat Cruel God”
Elusive Paralleograms - “Fragments”
Ethan Keller – “Goin' Down in History, Goin' Down in Flames”
Fable and the World Flat – “Dark Flow”
Fatty Acids – “Bolero”
Fever Marlene - “Medicated Friends”
Greg Koch Band - “Plays Well With Others”
Kane Place Record Club - “Kane Place Record Club”
Lorn – “Debris”
Ragelife - “The Ragelife”
Semi Twang – “The Why and the What For”
Soul Low - “Uneasy”
Speak Easy - “Need I Say More”
The Belle Weather – “Hold On”
The Saltshakers - “Change the Channel”
Vic & Gab – “Love of Mine”
Volcano Choir – “Repave”
Well Informed Citizens – “Leaders of the Revolution”
Yo-Dot - “Sherman Park Memories”
Song of the Year
Bleached! by Filter Free Radio
Bygone by Volcano Choir
Careless by The Delphines
Change the Channel by The Saltshakers
Darkout by Semi-Twang
Devil On My Side by Herman Astro
Downtown by Boy Blue
Easy Eyes by Fever Marlene
Frequency by Rusty Ps
Goin' Down in History, Goin' Down in Flames by Ethan Keller
In My Bones by Kane Place Record Club
Inhale by The Jake Paul Band
It Could Have Been Anyone by The 57s
Last Days as a Bridge Burner by Dinny Bulca
Let You Down by Vic and Gab
Lift Off by Kid Millions
Miller City Blues by Calliope
Quickest Cut by All Tiny Creatures
Semantics by Elusive Parallelograms
Soliloquy in Symphony by Fable and the World Flat
Sweet Maria by Well Informed Citizens
The Accomplice by The Belle Weather
Unscreened by The Fatty Acids
Wait by Dana Coppafeel and Speak Easy
Wake Up Pains by Soul Low
Whiskey Rainstorm by Greg Koch Band
Will You Dream of Me? by Low Voltage Rangers
Solo Artist
Aaron Ruiz
Ban The Wittiest
E.L
Elvis Thao
Emilie Brandt
Ethan Keller
Greg Koch Band
Jasmine Kyle
Jasper Rude
Joe Neary
Jon Chi
Kia Rap Princess
Kid Millions
Kyle Feerick
Liv Mueller
Lorn
Radiograffiti
Ron Plevak
Speak Easy
The Demix
The New Kid
Tocarra Hamilton
Wealthy Ghost
Wolfgang Schaefer
Yo-Dot
Zach Steinbach
Band of the Year
All Tiny Creatures
Beef Tea
Belle Weather
Boy Blue
Buffalo Gospel
Burguny Ties
Calliope
Charles Walker band
Christian Rowe and Everyone els
Cinco
Cozy Danger
Crappy Dracula
Dark Sarcazm
Dinny Bulca
Elusive Paralleograms
Evacuate The Earth
Fable and the World Flat
Fatty Acids
Fever Marlene
Filter Free Rodeo
Glenview lane
Herman Astro
Kane Place Record Club
Kiings
Koine
Labware
Lovanova
Micah
Misha Sigfired
Mortgage Freeman
Myles Coyne and The Rusty Nickels Band
Northless
Okerlo
Paper Holland
Ragelife
Rectifier
Semi Twang
Sleepcomesdown
Solar Plexus
Soul Low
The 57's
The Belle Weather
The BOKS of ROCK
The Delphines
The Imperial
The Jake Paul Band
The Saltshakers
The System Lights
The Violet Hour
Tigernite
Twin Brother
Vic & Gab
Volcano Choir
Well Informed Citizens
Wisconsin Beef Commission
Catchiest Song of the Year
Bleached! by Filter Free Rodeo
Careless by The Delphines
Champagne Rage by RAGELIFE
Change the Channel by The Saltshakers
coyote by Lovanova
Darkout by Semi-Twang
Devil On My Side by Herman Astro
Downtown by Boy Blue
Dream by Low Voltage Rangers
Easy Eyes by Fever Marlene
Frequency by Rusty Ps
In My Bones by Kane Place Record Club
In the Sun by Charles Walker band
Inhale by The Jake Paul Band
It could be Anyone by The 57's
Kept My Heart Alive by Ian and the Dream
Last Days as a Bridge Burner by Dinny Bulca
Let You Down by Vic & Gab
Lift Off by Kid Millions
Quickest Cut by All Tiny Creatures
Semantics by Elusive Paralleograms
Soliloquy in Symphony by Fable and the World Flat
Sweet Maria by Well Informed Citizens
The Accomplice by The Belle Weather
Unscreened by Fatty Acids
Wait by Dana Coppafeel & Speak Easy
Wake Up Pains by Soul Low
Album Artwork of the Year
[We can't embed all the images of the candidates here, but rest assured there are some very pretty ones]
Music Video of the Year
Liv Mueller - One more time
Kyle Feerick - places we can go
Calliope - Miller City Blues
Cinco - wake up
Ether - The system Lights
Kid Millions - Lift Off
The Fatty Acids - Airsick
Danna Coppa - One of These Kids
Boy Blue - Downtown
Vic and Gab - Let you down
Belle Weather - The Accomplice
Charles Walker Band - In the Sun
Volcano Choir - Repave
RAGELIFE - Champagne Rage
Soul Low - Wake Up Pains
Kiings - Explain Myself
Hugh Bob and the Hustle - Butternut
Klassik - Foreverwhatever
Mario Brown - Losin' It
Fable and the World Flat - Soliloquy in Symphony
Bandcamp Release of the Year
Dogs in Ecstasy - Dat Cruel God
Fable and the World Flat - Dark Flow
Filter Free Rodeo - Parabolabola
Hearts of Stone - Emperor
Kiings - Warehouses Possessed by the City: A Wisconsin Remix EP
Labware - Oneoneone EP
Low Voltage Rangers - Dream
Myles Coyne and The Rusty Nickels Band - I'm Not Going to Let Go Of You
Northless - World Keeps Sinking
Okerlo - Selections from the Anthology of American Folk Music
Paper Holland - Happy Belated
Radiograffiti - II
Sleepcomesdown - Cured by the Blur
Solar Plexus - Nerves
The 57's - Three of Swords
The Delphines - God Help the Delphines
The Demix - Fight Club
Tigernite - Tarantula
Wolfgang Schaefer - Wolfgang Schaefer