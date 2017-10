Here's the Complete List of 88Nine's 2013 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Nominees

×

Album of the Year



All Tiny Creatures – “Dark Clock”

Boy Blue – “Words on Trial”

Buffalo Gospel – “We Can Be Horses”

Burguny Ties – “Homeward”

Calliope - “Calliope”

Charles Walker Band – “Relentless”

Dana Coppafeel & Speak Easy – “Dana Coppafeel & Speak Easy”

Dogs in Ecstasy – “Dat Cruel God”

Elusive Paralleograms - “Fragments”

Ethan Keller – “Goin' Down in History, Goin' Down in Flames”

Fable and the World Flat – “Dark Flow”

Fatty Acids – “Bolero”

Fever Marlene - “Medicated Friends”

Greg Koch Band - “Plays Well With Others”

Kane Place Record Club - “Kane Place Record Club”

Lorn – “Debris”

Ragelife - “The Ragelife”

Semi Twang – “The Why and the What For”

Soul Low - “Uneasy”

Speak Easy - “Need I Say More”

The Belle Weather – “Hold On”

The Saltshakers - “Change the Channel”

Vic & Gab – “Love of Mine”

Volcano Choir – “Repave”

Well Informed Citizens – “Leaders of the Revolution”

Yo-Dot - “Sherman Park Memories”



Song of the Year



Bleached! by Filter Free Radio

Bygone by Volcano Choir

Careless by The Delphines

Change the Channel by The Saltshakers

Darkout by Semi-Twang

Devil On My Side by Herman Astro

Downtown by Boy Blue

Easy Eyes by Fever Marlene

Frequency by Rusty Ps

Goin' Down in History, Goin' Down in Flames by Ethan Keller

In My Bones by Kane Place Record Club

Inhale by The Jake Paul Band

It Could Have Been Anyone by The 57s

Last Days as a Bridge Burner by Dinny Bulca

Let You Down by Vic and Gab

Lift Off by Kid Millions

Miller City Blues by Calliope

Quickest Cut by All Tiny Creatures

Semantics by Elusive Parallelograms

Soliloquy in Symphony by Fable and the World Flat

Sweet Maria by Well Informed Citizens

The Accomplice by The Belle Weather

Unscreened by The Fatty Acids

Wait by Dana Coppafeel and Speak Easy

Wake Up Pains by Soul Low

Whiskey Rainstorm by Greg Koch Band

Will You Dream of Me? by Low Voltage Rangers



Solo Artist



Aaron Ruiz

Ban The Wittiest

E.L

Elvis Thao

Emilie Brandt

Ethan Keller

Greg Koch Band

Jasmine Kyle

Jasper Rude

Joe Neary

Jon Chi

Kia Rap Princess

Kid Millions

Kyle Feerick

Liv Mueller

Lorn

Radiograffiti

Ron Plevak

Speak Easy

The Demix

The New Kid

Tocarra Hamilton

Wealthy Ghost

Wolfgang Schaefer

Yo-Dot

Zach Steinbach



Band of the Year



All Tiny Creatures

Beef Tea

Belle Weather

Boy Blue

Buffalo Gospel

Burguny Ties

Calliope

Calliope

Charles Walker band

Christian Rowe and Everyone els

Cinco

Cozy Danger

Crappy Dracula

Dark Sarcazm

Dinny Bulca

Elusive Paralleograms

Evacuate The Earth

Fable and the World Flat

Fatty Acids

Fever Marlene

Filter Free Rodeo

Glenview lane

Herman Astro

Kane Place Record Club

Kiings

Koine

Labware

Lovanova

Micah

Misha Sigfired

Mortgage Freeman

Myles Coyne and The Rusty Nickels Band

Northless

Okerlo

Paper Holland

Ragelife

Rectifier

Semi Twang

Sleepcomesdown

Solar Plexus

Soul Low

Soul Low

The 57's

The Belle Weather

The BOKS of ROCK

The Delphines

The Imperial

The Jake Paul Band

The Saltshakers

The System Lights

The Violet Hour

Tigernite

Twin Brother

Vic & Gab

Volcano Choir

Well Informed Citizens

Wisconsin Beef Commission



Catchiest Song of the Year



Bleached! by Filter Free Rodeo

Careless by The Delphines

Champagne Rage by RAGELIFE

Change the Channel by The Saltshakers

coyote by Lovanova

Darkout by Semi-Twang

Devil On My Side by Herman Astro

Downtown by Boy Blue

Dream by Low Voltage Rangers

Easy Eyes by Fever Marlene

Frequency by Rusty Ps

In My Bones by Kane Place Record Club

In the Sun by Charles Walker band

Inhale by The Jake Paul Band

It could be Anyone by The 57's

Kept My Heart Alive by Ian and the Dream

Last Days as a Bridge Burner by Dinny Bulca

Let You Down by Vic & Gab

Lift Off by Kid Millions

Quickest Cut by All Tiny Creatures

Semantics by Elusive Paralleograms

Soliloquy in Symphony by Fable and the World Flat

Sweet Maria by Well Informed Citizens

The Accomplice by The Belle Weather

Unscreened by Fatty Acids

Wait by Dana Coppafeel & Speak Easy

Wake Up Pains by Soul Low



Album Artwork of the Year

[We can't embed all the images of the candidates here, but rest assured there are some very pretty ones]



Music Video of the Year



Liv Mueller - One more time

Kyle Feerick - places we can go

Calliope - Miller City Blues

Cinco - wake up

Ether - The system Lights

Kid Millions - Lift Off

The Fatty Acids - Airsick

Danna Coppa - One of These Kids

Boy Blue - Downtown

Vic and Gab - Let you down

Belle Weather - The Accomplice

Charles Walker Band - In the Sun

Volcano Choir - Repave

RAGELIFE - Champagne Rage

Soul Low - Wake Up Pains

Kiings - Explain Myself

Hugh Bob and the Hustle - Butternut

Klassik - Foreverwhatever

Mario Brown - Losin' It

Fable and the World Flat - Soliloquy in Symphony



Bandcamp Release of the Year



Dogs in Ecstasy - Dat Cruel God

Fable and the World Flat - Dark Flow

Filter Free Rodeo - Parabolabola

Hearts of Stone - Emperor

Kiings - Warehouses Possessed by the City: A Wisconsin Remix EP

Labware - Oneoneone EP

Low Voltage Rangers - Dream

Myles Coyne and The Rusty Nickels Band - I'm Not Going to Let Go Of You

Northless - World Keeps Sinking

Okerlo - Selections from the Anthology of American Folk Music

Paper Holland - Happy Belated

Radiograffiti - II

Sleepcomesdown - Cured by the Blur

Solar Plexus - Nerves

The 57's - Three of Swords

The Delphines - God Help the Delphines

The Demix - Fight Club

Tigernite - Tarantula

Wolfgang Schaefer - Wolfgang Schaefer



Voting is live for 88Nine's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Through Friday, Nov. 22, listeners can vote on a whole slew of local albums, songs, videos and album covers at radiomilwaukee.org . The winners will be announced Thursday, Dec. 5 at an awards party at the station's new studio, which will feature live performances from Fever Marlene, the Greg Koch Band, Kane Place Record Club, Dana Coppa and SPEAK Easy, and Kiings.The complete list of nominees is below.