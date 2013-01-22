Concert News: The Joy Formidable, Andrew McMahon, A Day To Remember, Denison Witmer

Today the expressive Welsh alt-rock band The Joy Formidable released its second LP, an early album of the year contender called Wolf's Law . In conjunction with that release, the group announced a spring tour this morning, which will include a concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Tuesday, April 9 with openers Kitten + Ribs. It'll be the band's third performance in Milwaukee in less than a year, following appearances at Summerfest and FM 102.1's Big Snow Show.

The show was announced today along with several other concerts at the Turner Hall Ballroom, including:

* Jack's Mannequin singer Andrew McMahon, who will perform at the venue on Tuesday, April 2 with openers Barcelona and Erland Wanberg

* Folkie Mason Jennings, who returns to the venue on Friday, April 5

* And British singer Willy Moon, who makes his debut appearance at the venue on Sunday, Feb. 10

Tickets for all those shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at noon, with the exception of the Willy Moon show, which goes on sale today at noon.

In other concert news:

Shank Hall announced a quartet of new shows that will go on sale Friday, including Pavlo (March 14); Denison Witmer with Noah Gunder (April 11); Lisa Germano/Freedy Johnston/Kaiser Cartel (April 22) and the Talking Heads cover group This Must Be the Band (May 31).

And the Rave has announced a pair of shows this week. A Day To Remember will play the club on Friday, April 5 with openers Of Mice and Men, and Bullet For My Valentine returns the venue with Halestorm, Young Guns and Stars in Stereo on Wednesday, May 22. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at noon.