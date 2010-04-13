Cory Chisel Tops 2010 WAMI Awards

Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel took home three of the top honors at last night's 30th Annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awardsfitting, given how for the first year the event was held at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center instead of in Milwaukee. Recorded with members of the Raconteurs and advocated by MTV and Rolling Stone, Chisel's Death Won't Send a Letter was one of the most prominent albums from a Wisconsin artist last year. Milwaukee dominated most other categories, though, with WAMIs going to locals like Pezzettino, Kid Millions and Jaill. In what could become precedent, Danny Gokey also took home an award.

The complete list of winners is below:

Artist of the Year: Cory Chisel

New Artist of the Year: Pezzettino

Song of the Year: "Born Again" by Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons

Swing/Big Band Artist of the Year: Swing Nouveau

Blues Artist of the Year: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Male Vocalist of the Year: Danny Gokey

Female Vocalist of the Year: Amy Jo Doty

Cover Band of the Year: Oil Can Harry

Bluegrass Band of the Year: Liberty Bluegrass Band, .357 String Band

Country Band of the Year: Grand Union

Rising Star of the Year: Tallan Latz

Reggae/World/Ska Band of the Year: Unity

Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year: Saved by Grace

Alternative Artist of the Year: Jaill

Hard Rock/Metal Band of the Year: Spiral Trance

Pop Artist of the Year: Bascom Hill

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year: Kid Millions

Polka Artist of the Year: Steve Meisner Band

R&B Artist of the Year: Midnight Groove

Tribute Band of the Year: Beatallica

Jazz Artist of the Year: Jazz Orgy

Americana Artist of the Year: The Blueheels

Rock Artist of the Year: Greg Waters & the Broad Street Boogie

Album of the Year: "Death Won't Send a Letter," Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons

Guitarist of the Year: Chris Dame

Bass Player of the Year: Guy Fiorentini

Drummer of the Year: Bobby Sellers Jr.

Reeds/Brass Player of the Year: Steve Cooper, Peter Neumer

Keyboard Player of the Year: Rick Forkes

Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year: Danny Jerebek

Producer of the Year: Gary Tanin

Recording Studio of the Year: Rock Garden Studio

Venue of the Year: Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee

Radio Station of the Year: WAPL-FM 105.7

Print/Online Media of the Year: Shepherd Express

People's Choice Award Winners:

Northeast: Rob Anthony;

Northwest: Mean Tooth Grin;

Southeast: The Whiskey Belles;

Southwest: Pat Watters Band