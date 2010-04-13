Cory Chisel Tops 2010 WAMI Awards

Appleton singer-songwriter Cory Chisel took home three of the top honors at last night's 30th Annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awardsfitting, given how for the first year the event was held at Appleton's Fox Cities Performing Arts Center instead of in Milwaukee. Recorded with members of the Raconteurs and advocated by MTV and Rolling Stone, Chisel's Death Won't Send a Letter was one of the most prominent albums from a Wisconsin artist last year. Milwaukee dominated most other categories, though, with WAMIs going to locals like Pezzettino, Kid Millions and Jaill. In what could become precedent, Danny Gokey also took home an award.
The complete list of winners is below:
Artist of the Year: Cory Chisel
New Artist of the Year: Pezzettino
Song of the Year: "Born Again" by Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons
Swing/Big Band Artist of the Year: Swing Nouveau
Blues Artist of the Year: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
Male Vocalist of the Year: Danny Gokey
Female Vocalist of the Year: Amy Jo Doty
Cover Band of the Year: Oil Can Harry
Bluegrass Band of the Year: Liberty Bluegrass Band, .357 String Band
Country Band of the Year: Grand Union
Rising Star of the Year: Tallan Latz
Reggae/World/Ska Band of the Year: Unity
Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year: Saved by Grace
Alternative Artist of the Year: Jaill
Hard Rock/Metal Band of the Year: Spiral Trance
Pop Artist of the Year: Bascom Hill
Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year: Kid Millions
Polka Artist of the Year: Steve Meisner Band
R&B Artist of the Year: Midnight Groove
Tribute Band of the Year: Beatallica
Jazz Artist of the Year: Jazz Orgy
Americana Artist of the Year: The Blueheels
Rock Artist of the Year: Greg Waters & the Broad Street Boogie
Album of the Year: "Death Won't Send a Letter," Cory Chisel & the Wandering Sons
Guitarist of the Year: Chris Dame
Bass Player of the Year: Guy Fiorentini
Drummer of the Year: Bobby Sellers Jr.
Reeds/Brass Player of the Year: Steve Cooper, Peter Neumer
Keyboard Player of the Year: Rick Forkes
Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year: Danny Jerebek
Producer of the Year: Gary Tanin
Recording Studio of the Year: Rock Garden Studio
Venue of the Year: Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee
Radio Station of the Year: WAPL-FM 105.7
Print/Online Media of the Year: Shepherd Express
People's Choice Award Winners:
Northeast: Rob Anthony;
Northwest: Mean Tooth Grin;
Southeast: The Whiskey Belles;
Southwest: Pat Watters Band