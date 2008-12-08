Countdown to the Year End Lists

×

My favorite time of the year has arrived: Best of the Year time, the music lover’s March Madness, that period where we give thanks for all the great music we were blessed with by compiling meticulous lists of our favorites.

I’ll be posting my list later this week, and then this Sunday night at 10 p.m. the A.V. Club’s wonderful Steven Hyden and I will be guests on the wonderful Ryan Miller’s Indie Soundcheck show on FM 102.1 to talk about our favorite albums.