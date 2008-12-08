Countdown to the Year End Lists

My favorite time of the year has arrived: Best of the Year
time, the music lover’s March Madness, that period where we give thanks for all
the great music we were blessed with by compiling meticulous lists of our favorites.
I’ll be posting my list later this week, and then this
Sunday night at 10 p.m. the A.V. Club’s wonderful Steven Hyden and I will be
guests on the wonderful Ryan Miller’s Indie
Soundcheck show on FM 102.1 to talk about our favorite albums.
In the meantime, though, the Pabst Theater Foundation’s Matt
Beringer hosts the city’s most clever best of tradition, Letters Home From Camp, a
blog where anyone with a Top 10 list is invited to post it, then gather for
best-of-the-year party on Dec. 28.