About that Daddy Yankee John McCain endorsement...

Ben Smith from Politico today broke some pretty hilarious news about Daddy Yankee's endorsement of John McCain earlier this week: Apparently, the odious reggaeton star had spoke with Barack Obama's campaign about endorsing the Democratic candidate earlier this year. It was only after the Obama team turned him down—fearing his music (and, particularly, his videos) too racy, or his criminal record too glaring—that Daddy Yankee signed on with the McCain campaign.

So it's official: Daddy Yankee has about as much integrity as his music suggests.