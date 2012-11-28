Daytrotter Hosts a Sweaty Field Report Show

×

The music site Daytrotter posted an archived live show from Field Report today, a July 4 performance that site editor Sean Moeller mythologizes as "a suicide mission":

Performing at the hallowed Codfish Hollow Barn in Maquoketa, Iowa, for the second Barn on the 4th event in three years, Christopher Porterfield and the rest of the Milwaukee-based band wrapped themselves into dress shirts, vests and suits as the temperature that day rose to close to 100 degrees. Inside the barn, crammed to the gills with over 800 people there to see a bill that consisted of Field Report, Counting Crows, Filligar, Foreign Fields and Dave Godowsky, the heat was almost overbearing. It was a cooker and it seemed to make the Field Report set even more important.

You can read the rest of the post—which has Moeller crowning Field Report's self-titled debut as one of 2012's best albums—and stream the concert (with a Daytrotter membership) here.