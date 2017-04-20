Diana Ross Will Play the BMO Harris Pavilion in July

One of the most iconic soul singers of all time, and one who proved the model for decades worth of soul and R&B singers who followed in her career footsteps, Diana Ross will return to Milwaukee for a show this summer. The former Supremes legend will play the BMO Harris Pavilion at the Summerfest grounds on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. as part of her "In The Name of Love" tour, the venue announced this morning.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at noon, following a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, April 26 at noon. For more information, visit the venue's website.