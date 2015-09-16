Doomtree Will Headline 88Nine's Halloween Show at Turner Hall Ballroom

A good chunk of Minneapolis's hip-hop scene will spend Halloween in Milwaukee. Today Radio Milwaukee 88Nine released the lineup for its annual Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which includes the Minneapolis DIY rap collective Doomtree— P.O.S., Dessa, Sims, Cecil Otter, Mike Mictlan, Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger—and fellow Twin Cities rapper Lizzo, who will return to Milwaukee after crushing her magnificent opening set for Sleater-Kinney earlier this year at the Riverside Theater. A not-so-bold prediction: She's not going to be an opening act for too much longer.

Tickets for the Saturday, Oct. 31 Halloween show are $20 and go on sale Friday at noon.