Dylan Thomas and Haz Solo Join The Supper Club

In what they hope to make an annual tradition, last March beatmakers, musicians and friends Dylan Thomas, Charles English, Haz Solo, Jason Jones, Victor Yañez-Lazcano and Miguel Rodriguez retreated to a lodge in wooded Tomahawk, Wis., spared no expense stocking the kitchen, and set up a whole lot of recording gear and for a weekend of good food and casual music making. Over two days, they recorded an album's worth of free-form, soul- and jazz-laced hip-hop, which they've released as The Supper Club.

The ensemble's debut release, Spirit Cove Edition—12 tracks of hazy beats, impulsive ideas and unabashed male bonding—is posted for free streaming and download on the group's Bandcamp site.