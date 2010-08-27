An Extended Discussion about Milwaukee Hip-Hop with JC Poppe

×

JC Poppe is one of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene’s most ardentsupporters, and also one of its most outspoken critics. For the past half year theMilwaukee-born rapper has run the blog Milwaukee UP, one of the city’s most thoroughsources for local hip-hop news and commentary. He also manages local artistsand early this year released one of the city’s first hip-hop compilations, Yo!MKE Raps. Poppe agreed to join me for an extendedmake that very extendedconversationabout the state of Milwaukee hip-hop. Over a series of spirited e-mails, we candidlydiscussed the scene’s sometimes destructive internalpolitics, its national standing and the Milwaukee rappers we feel are most overlooked.



Evan: Let’s start big picture. The Milwaukee rap scene seemsto be better organized and better supported than ever. There are more radiostations playing local hip-hop and more media outlets covering it, andanecdotally, it seems that the local rap scene has become a more prominentsource of pride for many Milwaukeeans. What’s your read? Is this really abright time for local hip-hop, and if so, does the scene have what it takes totranslate that local excitement into national attention?



JC: I have to both agree and disagree with the statement of things being moreorganized and better supported.

From a publication standpoint I think that you arecompletely accurate in your read. You can look any of the Milwaukee players(Shepherd, AV Club, Third Coast, OnMilwaukee and even the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) and see thatthe hip-hop community is actively being written about on almost a weekly basisin some way. That's very promising to see.

When it comes to the radio, I think there is progress beingmade there as well. Radio Milwaukee has added a reasonable amount of Milwaukee hip-hopto their rotation and that's an accomplishment to say that the music is in"rotation.” I of course being a fan of Milwaukee hip-hop and somebody whowrites about it, would love to see more, but what they do is a step in theright direction and valuable to Milwaukee.

When talking about the radio, you can't forget about theTuesday night slot that could have disappeared over at WMSE once the Late NightHype guys decided that their run was done. Thankfully, Madhatter and Kid Cut Upstepped into that spot and though Madhatter's spot has changed a few times, CutUp is still going strong and his presence is something that I feel is necessaryfor the buzz to keep building in regards to Milwaukee hip-hop.

As for the mainstream commercial stations, you can't expectmuch from them when it comes to local music due to their corporate restrictionsbut I know that V100 has had Ray Nitti, Streetz N Young Deuces, and otherpeople in rotation. KISS of course has their Icon (formerly Idol) each year andthere are always Milwaukee hip-hop artists that make it into their battle. Soagain, while I wish it was more, they do something.

As far as local pride goes, it's difficult to really gaugethat. When I attend shows I've noticed that attendance is down, or at least itfeels down. Now, I don't attend shows by "club" artists just becausethat's not my interest, so I'd be interested to know how they are doing fromsomebody who goes to the shows.

I was at Melissa Czarnik's album release party and after allthe press she's received over the last few years, including the local love shegets, it was a lot less packed than I had expected. The Miltown Beat Down finalthis year really seemed to be thinner than finals in years past. Again, I canonly speak on what I've personally attended but I've talked to several artiststhat have been pretty disappointed with recent turnouts, who are trying tofigure out exactly what is going on. These are established artists and notRappers X, Y or Z.

Honestly, I think the scene is dealing with having too manyartists and not enough people who are just fans. You can see the linescontinually being drawn by people on social networking sites. This camp doesn'tlike this camp, this person is tossing blatant "subliminals" atanother person, and so that just really divides everything up because so manyconfuse musical appreciation with loyalty.

As far as the music that's being produced, I think thingsare very bright. This year we have seen some fantastic additions to the legacyof Milwaukee hip-hop, some very good ones, and some people who are actuallymotivated to take their music beyond the boundaries of the city, county, and state.

On a national level, I think that Milwaukee has everythingit needs to compete musically with the likes of Houston, Atlanta, New York,Chicago, LA, etc., but just on a smaller scale. The biggest problem that I seeis that there are a lot of artists that talk out of both sides of their mouthabout Milwaukee and that musical love they show the city often doesn't comefrom their true sentiments about Milwaukee. Just look at Facebook or Twitterand you are going to come across "Fuck this wack-ass city..." etc. Eventhough other places, like say a Detroit, have artists that hate each other,every one of them is still repping Detroit across the board and believes theyhave the best stuff to offer musically. They don't want to be another city ortry to pander to another city for their approval, they approve of themselvesand take that wherever they go.

There are some people that are starting to catch on toMilwaukee music through artists that have blazed some trails, and that's alwaysgood.



Evan: For me, V100 has been one of themost remarkable media transformations. For years that station was theembodiment of the villainous, Clear Channel-owned urban station, but they’veupped their community outreach considerably over the last couple of years.Between their scattered “Heat From The Street” segments, they’re now dedicatingseveral hours a week to Milwaukee music, and though they of course exclude alot of alternative rap, they’re still calling attention to a lot of deserving clubmusic that could once only be heard on WMSE’s too-often-overlooked “Saturday AfternoonBoogie Bang.”



I’m curious to learn more about the internal politics of the Milwaukee hip-hopscene. Just how ugly are they? From the outside, things seem mostly friendly.There’s a lot of collaboration, and a lot of artists promoting shows andreleases that aren’t their own. I have seen some of the duplicity youmentionedartists saying they’re excited about representing Milwaukee, whenmostly they just aspire to leave the citybut I haven’t witnessed too manyfeuds spill into the public eye. How many are there, and how detrimental arethey to the scene?



All in all, I think I am less optimistic about Milwaukee’s national standing thanyou right now. That’s mostly for one reason: While the city has some scattered talent,perhaps more than it’s ever had, it still doesn’t have a defining sound. I havea decent sense of what Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and even Cincinnati hip-hopsounds like, but even as a somebody who follows local hip-hop closely, I have adifficult time pinpointing what sets Milwaukee’s scene apart. Does Milwaukeehave the unique hook it needs to build a national reputation?



JC: Any stride forward is a good one and being that V100 is the largest"urban" radio station in Milwaukee, to have more of Milwaukee's"urban" music featured on it really is a sign that things arepotentially getting better, at least from the commercial side of the scene,but more can always be done by everybody to support the different movementsgoing on in Milwaukee.

The politics of the scene are odd and maybe exactly whatyou'd expect from so many artists populating a small area. There are certainartists out there or crews that have aligned themselves with each other, andmostly stay exclusive to the artists within that circle. This pits them againstanybody not in the circle, which causes friction as you can imagine.

Put that on top of the fact that hip-hop itself is anarrogant art form and you get people trading barbs quite often. Sometimes it'smore often than other times, but it never really stops. The competitive edge ofhip-hop is always going to allow for people to talk smack about others andclaim supremacy over another. I don't care who it is, what era it's from, etc.,everybody is always claiming to be on the top of the pile.

Just as I said that there are a lot of people who have veryplainly drawn lines, there are just as many, or maybe more, people that preferto talk about the other artists behind their backs. Like you said, it looks onthe surface like everything is OK if you were to look in on it from theoutside, but it's not.

Being in the position that I am, a person who writes aboutthe scene, I find myself in conversations frequently about how everyone feelsabout each other. Like I said, it's hard to find fans right now, artists aren'tcoming out to some people's shows like they once did, the press coverage someget insults other artists, so on and so forth. I've come under attack a fewtimes for posting certain people on Milwaukee UP, for the artists that Icompiled together on the Yo! MKE Raps compilation, and other stuff. Byand large it's anonymous, just like the crazy stuff you see pop up on the AVClub comment boards.

Bottom line, there are a lot of people bitching about whatthey don't get or about what another person does get, instead of trying otheravenues to get attention drawn to them or blatantly asking why local mediadoesn't write about them or radio doesn't play their music. The answer mightnot be something they really want to hear, so they prefer to just complain. Someof those complaints are why I started Milwaukee UP, to try to focus moreattention on the hip-hop scene. After six-plus months of doing it, I still find99% of what I put up on my blog on my own even though I have provided an emailwhere people can send me their music or information. I honestly believe thatthere are a lot of people out there have it in their mind that them being coolis going to drive the media to them. Maybe, but also maybe not.

I've also seen some positives come from other trying tofollow the trail of what others have done, to see if they can benefit fromdoing the same thing. For some, that work, works out. It just comes off likethere are a lot of bitter people at times. I think the older generation ofartists would just laugh at how good Milwaukee hip-hop artists have it nowcompared to the days when you couldn't book a show and radio play wasn't evergoing to happen. However, there are some really hard working people who don'tturn their backs on Milwaukee when times get tough or things don't go as theyhad wanted. Those are the people who really make the Milwaukee hip-hop scenerich and plentiful and something worth watching.

I don't really know how optimistic I am about Milwaukee'snational chances, but I think the fact that we don't necessarily have aspecific sound could work itself into being an advantage. Though I don'tbelieve that Milwaukee should TRY to sound like Atlanta, there are artists fromMilwaukee that just do, and since that's what is hotthat soundthat makes themgenerally more appropriate for the larger commercial crowds. The alternative hip-hopside has a sound that could fit in, in any alt. scene. There is no reason thata KHB couldn't fit in with Rhymesayers, Haz Solo with Stones Throw, the Houseof M on Decon, etc. And, when I say fit in, I am NOT saying "just soundlike everybody else on their roster."

At the end of the day, I don't know if having a specificsound matters outside of everything sounding great.



Evan: I’ve had the same experiencecovering the local rap scene. Most of what I write about I still discoverthrough surfing MySpace pages in search of something that sounds exciting, and tobe honest, it’s gotten a lot harder over the last few years. There’s so muchlocal hip-hop out therea product of advances in home recording technology,which have made it easier and cheaper to record than everbut so little of itis actually worthwhile. I sometimes worry that all that background noise makesit harder to discover true talent. Sometimes talent seems to rise to thetopthe Umbrella Music Group and KHB, in particular, are rightly singled out bylocal mediabut just as often, it doesn’t.



The overlooked rapper the most comes to mind for me is Pacino. For my money,he’s easily one of the most impressive lyricists in the city, with a knack forstorytelling and stark, genuinely novel imagery that few in the city can match.The guy can rap for hours without wasting a bar, yet he’s routinely overlookedin favor of better-promoted alt-rappers who pad their verses with filler,clichés and platitudes. It can be hard to watch. I do sometimes think that mediocritygets a pass in the Milwaukee rap scene, while less-connected talent is rarelygiven any breaks. The historic example of this, of course, is Sticklin, one ofthe funniest, most personable rappers the city’s ever known, who until a fewyears ago couldn’t have been made to feel any less welcome in the local scene.



So with that off my chest, I’ll leave you with two final questions: Does theMilwaukee rap sceneand the media that covers itdo a thorough enough jobseparating the wheat from the chaff? And, more importantly, which if anyartists in the local rap scene do you believe deserve more attention thanthey have received?

JC: You know, it's very hard to quantify the worth of anartist, specifically when you come into the situation of applying your ownpersonal taste to a local scene. As a writer, there are a lot of artists that Ifind mediocre based on my ears, but I can completely acknowledge that toanother person the music has some real value. At the end of the day, music isart, and as we all know, the beauty (or lack thereof) found within thedifferent expressions of the art lie solely in the way it connects (or doesn't)with the population at large, and somebody is always going to find somethingthey like that others completely hate, and vice-versa.

The music has to be written about, and sometimes it's goingto miss the mark, but the writer can only do so much based on what they aregiven or come across. I guess that's why I do as much behind the scenes as Ido, putting out press releases for people, trying to keep up a conversationwith you and other writers about what's going on, in addition to doingMilwaukee UP. The more transparent the scene is with those who can write aboutit, the better off everything is.

There a couple of artists that I really enjoy that I wouldlove to see get press or more press than they've already received. Some ofthose artists are people that I work with and others just people I've comeacross through "digging.”

The first person that comes to mind is SPEAK Easy, a guy whois now hooked up with IV Tin Soliders management (that also manages FrankieFlowers and Maal Himself & TKS of Misen Lync). SPEAK put out an album acouple of years ago that had some really great music on it but if you weren'tactive in the scene, going to shows, it's possible that you'd never have heardof him. He has sharp lyrics, sharp punchlines, and a charismatic flow. I thinkhe deserves more attention.

I'm intrigued by the group Born Brothaz, a trio of threebrothers that have recently put out a mixtape. I hear talent in what they doand with some more refining and time doing music, I think they're going to growinto something really good...another Prophetic situation where they can bridgethe gap between the North Side and East Side/Riverwest/Bay View scenes and findlove on any street.

Some other guys that are really talented to me are RTysticand Direc of the SAFS Crew. They are college kids and really have the time toput some awesome stuff together now. Whenever those two guys kick a verse ordrop a song, it's consistent with the quality that I've to expect from them.

Also, Tay Butler is back at it after a little while off so Ihope people pick up on what he's doing. I could also take the time to gush overRaze and A.P.R.I.M.E. but since I'm their business manager I'd come off asbiased, but there is a reason that I spend hours working on stuff for them; Ibelieve they are extremely talented and worth the time. The Hollowz are alsofantastic and when they release their album, it would be a crime for them tonot get coverage.

For the most part I believe that the people who receive thebulk of the press deserve it. Cover Proph, cover KHB, cover The Lab Experiment(formerly Partners), cover Fresh Cut Collective, cover Ray Nitti, cover StreetzN Young Deuces, cover Frankie Flowers. They are making noise for a reason; hardwork and professionalism should be rewarded.

All and all, through the positives and the negatives of theMilwaukee hip-hop scene, there really is something special going on right now,and I just hope something doesn't come along to nuke the progress in qualityand accessibility.