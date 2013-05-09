FM 102.1 Details Plans for an Adler-Only Morning Show

After letting longtime morning DJ Brian Kramp go earlier this week, FM 102.1 has detailed its plans for a new morning show it describes as "music-based." Kramp's "Kramp and Adler" co-host Jon Adler will retain the 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. weekday time slot, which will feature "music and entertainment elements in a fast-paced format," according to a press release from the station. “I'm excited about continuing with FM 102/1 and this new opportunity," Adler is quoted in the release. "I'm looking forward to hitting up all things entertainment, especially comedy, and everything local in Milwaukee."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Adler was more candid about the uncomfortable situation. "Let me first say that Brian Kramp has been, is and always will be one of my best and dearest friends," he wrote. "He is also WITHOUT question one of the hardest working people in radio and anything he's ever achieved. If you know him you know his drive, commitment and passion goes into all he does. Working with my friend for the last 7 years has been a dream (one we've both had since UW-Whitewater) and being in radio has been a lifelong dream come true for me. So when the station offered me the position of continuing the show alone I was faced with a VERY personal and professional decision and the most difficult I've EVER had to make."