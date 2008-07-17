Forward Music Festival Unveils Line-Up

Promoters have released the bulk of the line-up for their inaugural, multi-venue Forward Music Festival in Madison, Wis. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Among the headliners are Neko Case, Bob Mould, Dan Deacon, The Detroit Cobras, Dillinger 4, The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir, Decibully and Giant Sand, as well as mixed bag of Madison-area bands. Pitchfork Media is reporting that Shearwater will also be playing, though the festival's Web site makes no mention of them.

It's a pretty impressive line-up for an upstart festival in a small city, and the $25 price tag on each pass is a good value, considering that�s roughly the going price for just a single Neko Case ticket these days.

UPDATE: Forget what Pitchfork reported; Shearwater will be on tour with Coldplay.