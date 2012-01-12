Gerald Walker Weighs In On The Weather

<p> I\'m guessing the timing on this one wasn\'t a coincidence. This afternoon Gerald Walker released a new track, produced by frequent collaborator Cardio, called "Rain.Hail.Sleet.Snow.," another celebration of work ethic set to vibed-out, Bone Thugs N\' Harmony rhythms. The song is the first of what looks to be many 2012 releases from the tireless Milwaukee rapper, who last month was <a href=\"http://thisbeatgoes.com/hip-hop-news/2012-5th-annual-xxl-freshman-class-list-of-rappers/\">rumored as a candidate</a> for <em>XXL</em> magazine\'s prestigious Freshman Class list. <br /><br />It\'s important to stress the word <em>rumored</em>, but given how much attention Walker has been receiving from elite hip-hop blogs, it certainly seems like a feasible rumor. "Rain.Hail.Sleet.Snow." has already been written up on <a href=\"http://www.2dopeboyz.com/2012/01/12/gerald-walker-rain-hail-sleet-snow-prod-cardo-on-the-beat/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter\">2 Dope Boyz</a>, <a href=\"http://www.thesource.com/articles/195660/?utm_source=TheSource.com&utm_medium=twitter\">The Source</a>, and <a href=\"http://dayandadream.com/2012/01/12/gerald-walker-rain-hail-sleet-snow/?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter\">Day and A Dream</a>. You can stream it at any of those sites, or <a href=\"http://hulkshare.com/moy5somqm51y\">download it directly here</a>.</p> <p><br /></p>