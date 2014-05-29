German Fest Introduces its Jams on Tap Concert Series

German Fest is trying something a little bit different this year. This July the festival will experiment with a separate, ticketed concert series at the BMO Harris Pavilion, similar to how Summerfest hosts separate ticketed concerts at the Marcus Amphitheater. The festival's new Jams on Tap concert series will feature Bret Michaels, The Plain White T's and Three Dog Night in prime evening slots, and daytime performances from The Ultimate Legends Show at the Wisconsin Philharmonic. Each ticket includes admission to German Fest.

The complete schedule is below.

Friday, July 25

• 6 p.m. Three Dog Night w/ 5 Card Studs ($15)

Saturday, July 26

• 2 p.m. The Ultimate Legends Show ($15)

• 8 p.m. Bret Michaels w/ I'm Not a Pilot ($20)

Sunday, July 27

• 1:30 p.m. The Wisconsin Philharmonic ($15)

• 7 p.m. Plain White T's w/ Vic & Gab ($15)