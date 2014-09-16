The Get Down Will Return to Turner Hall for New Year's Eve

× Expand Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee doesn't let go of its New Year's Eve traditions easily—just ask the Harlem Globetrotters or Jim Gaffigan—so this news shouldn't surprise anybody: The Get Down will return for another Dec. 31 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The NYE installment of the local funk/soul spin has been a hot ticket in recent years, regularly selling out. This year tickets will be available in two packages: an all-inclusive one ($60) that includes an open bar (for tap beer, tall boys and rail drinks), champagne toast, a midnight pizza buffet and party favors; and a VIP one ($85) that includes all of that, plus unlimited open bar options, the ability to skip the line, a complimentary coat check and balcony access with an exclusive buffet.

You can buy tickets from Turner Hall's website.