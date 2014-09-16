The Get Down Will Return to Turner Hall for New Year's Eve

Milwaukee doesn't let go of its New Year's Eve traditions easily—just ask the Harlem Globetrotters or Jim Gaffigan—so this news shouldn't surprise anybody: The Get Down will return for another Dec. 31 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The NYE installment of the local funk/soul spin has been a hot ticket in recent years, regularly selling out. This year tickets will be available in two packages: an all-inclusive one ($60) that includes an open bar (for tap beer, tall boys and rail drinks), champagne toast, a midnight pizza buffet and party favors; and a VIP one ($85) that includes all of that, plus unlimited open bar options, the ability to skip the line, a complimentary coat check and balcony access with an exclusive buffet.

You can buy tickets from Turner Hall's website.