GGOOLLDD Release a Fierce New Single, and Prepare for a Big New Year's Eve Show

The last track we heard from GGOOLLDD's upcoming EP Teeth, "Excelsior Springs," was one of those woozy, love-struck synth-pop jams that the Milwaukee group is doing better than almost anybody else these days. Their latest breaks form a bit, though: "The Way I Feel" is a harder-edged rocker laced with electro-clash guitars and a raucous riot grrrl bounce. It's a fierce look from the band, but singer Margaret Butler wears it convincingly.

The new EP is out Dec. 1, and they'll support it with a run of tour dates around the Midwest, including one very big Milwaukee show: a coveted New Year's Eve headlining spot at Turner Hall Ballroom. It sounds like they're going all out for that one. The venue website promises "new bombastic production" and "three sets of GGOOLLDD collaborating with some of the Milwaukee’s best artists."

You can stream the new track below.