Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"

Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter
It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging radio play on stations across the country.
If that song showcased the group’s flair for drama, the latest single from their just-announced new EP Teeth (due Dec. 1, and produced by Animal Collective/Walk the Moon collaborator Ben H. Allen) captures their lighter, more personable side. "Excelsior Springs" is a woozy, romantic ode to crushes and creature comforts. “Wasted my time away, fucked up on a Saturday with you," Margaret Butler sings dreamily, making her tipsy weekend sound like the absolute highlight of her year.
You can stream the track below. The band also has a lofty run of tour dates lined up for the next few months. You can find those below, too.
Tour Dates:
SEPTEMBER
15 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillobox
17 - Dubuque, IA @ The Lift
19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
22 - Reno, NV @ The Saint
23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catalina Wine Mixer
27 - San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah
28 - Eugene, OR @ Hi-Fi Lounge
30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
OCTOBER
01 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05 - Calgary, AB @ The Palomino
06 - Edmonton, AB @ Up + Downtown Music Festival
07 - Saskatoon, SK @ Vangelis Tavern
13 - La Crosse, WI @ The Root Note
14 - Madison, WI @ The Frequency
DECEMBER
08 - Eau Claire, WI @ UW Eau Claire Cabin
09 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
JANUARY 2018
26 - Sheboygan, WI @ Stephanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts