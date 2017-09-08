Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"

× Expand Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter

It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging radio play on stations across the country.

If that song showcased the group’s flair for drama, the latest single from their just-announced new EP Teeth (due Dec. 1, and produced by Animal Collective/Walk the Moon collaborator Ben H. Allen) captures their lighter, more personable side. "Excelsior Springs" is a woozy, romantic ode to crushes and creature comforts. “Wasted my time away, fucked up on a Saturday with you," Margaret Butler sings dreamily, making her tipsy weekend sound like the absolute highlight of her year.

You can stream the track below. The band also has a lofty run of tour dates lined up for the next few months. You can find those below, too.

Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

15 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillobox

17 - Dubuque, IA @ The Lift

19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

22 - Reno, NV @ The Saint

23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catalina Wine Mixer

27 - San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah

28 - Eugene, OR @ Hi-Fi Lounge

30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

OCTOBER

01 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05 - Calgary, AB @ The Palomino

06 - Edmonton, AB @ Up + Downtown Music Festival

07 - Saskatoon, SK @ Vangelis Tavern

13 - La Crosse, WI @ The Root Note

14 - Madison, WI @ The Frequency

DECEMBER

08 - Eau Claire, WI @ UW Eau Claire Cabin

09 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

JANUARY 2018

26 - Sheboygan, WI @ Stephanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts