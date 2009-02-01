It Was Good, But Not Prince Good

We won't be seeing a Fall Out Boy or "Jay-Z and Friends" halftime show anytime soon. Five years after Janet Jackson flashed America at Super Bowl XXXVII, halftime shows are still sticking to the play-it-safe policy of only booking acts old enough to qualify for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That policy has made for some pretty decent shows in recent years, though the Superbowl is running out of broadly popular, big-time entertainers of a certain age to choose from. By my tally, the only real options for next year's halftime are Madonna, Michael Jackson (please let it be Michael Jackson) or U2. It will probably be U2. It feels like it's always U2.

Anyway, Bruce Springsteen was good, albeit not Prince good. I haven't seen Bruce Springsteen in concert since 2004, so perhaps somebody can answer this question for me: When did the guy turn into Neil Diamond?