Gucci Mane Will Play the Riverside Theater in Two and a Half Weeks

<p> Short notice is better than no notice: Gucci Mane will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, July 20, the venue announced today. Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven\'t hindered the material-minded Atlanta rapper\'s productivity any. On top of his many mixtapes, Gucci released three albums last year, including collaborations with his surging protege Waka Flocka Flame and Kreayshawn\'s N-bomb-launching cohort V-Nasty. <br /><br /><a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/guccimane2012\">Tickets</a> go on sale Friday at noon, and start at $25. To tide you over until then, here are a whole bunch of great tracks Gucci may or may not play at the show.<br /></p> <p> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/l06aNgt8gGM\"></iframe> <br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/C5KeXMz3l-4\">&lt;span id=&quot;XinhaEditingPostion&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;</iframe> </p> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/4VoIAzC_0zs\"></iframe> <br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/UzfFNsL5Upk\"></iframe> <br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/R9vJ8cG6ySE\"></iframe><br /> <br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/7BrjDE97Wq8\"></iframe>