Hear Free New Albums from Cedar AV, LMNtlyst and The Cranberry Show

Milwaukee hip-hop producer the LMNtlyst typically creates his beats from scratch, but he takes on familiar source material on his latest release, a reworking of Phoenix's ubiquitous 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It's music that lends itself to reinterpretationa deluxe release of the original album included a second disc of remixes by acts including Passion Pit, Chairlift and The Soft Packand LMNtlyst's remixes add some welcome dissonance to these easygoing tunes, pushing against the grain with bottom-heavy beats and trippy, dub digressions. The album, Wolfgang Amadeus Gruvis, is posted for free streaming and download at LMNtlyst's Bandcamp page.

LMNtlyst's album is one of several local ones debuting online for free this week. Milwaukee rap goofsters The Cranberry Show on Sunday marked what's easy to imagine is their favorite holiday with the Halloween Webtape, a mix that compiles recent material and odds and ends that didn't make their recent album Sex and Pencil Shavings. It's posted for free download here.

More autumnal, at least in the traditional sense of the word, is At Long Last, the inaugural release from Cedar AV, a project that unites He Can Jog's Erik Schoster, Nomad Palace's Nathaniel Zabriskie and Decibully's Nicholas Sanborn. As you'd expect from that pedigree, the album is a tapestry of solemn indie-pop and ambient electronics, alternating between concise, Neon Golden-esque nuggets and prolonged, dreamy digressions. The record is posted for free on the band's website.