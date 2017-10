You could count on one hand the number of Milwaukee rappers capable of clocking tens of thousands of streams within days of releasing any new track. One of them is IshDARR, the college-aged phenom who’s blurring the lines between classicist hip-hop and modern party music. His latest track is one of his most dazzling yet: “Four The Fuck Of It” finds him spitting fire over a restless, endlessly flipping beat.

