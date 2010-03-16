Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds Sign to Bella Union Records

Heidi Spencer, a rootsy Milwaukee folk singer whose sweet voice belies her brutally sad songwriting, has signed to the United Kingdom record label Bella Union, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com confirmed today. The label is the British home to acts like Fleet Foxes, Beach House and The Low Anthem. It will release the next Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds album later this year, Tanzilo reports.

In the meantime, Spencer and her group will perform at a Bella Union showcase show at the South by Southwest festival this Thursday with their new labelmates Midlake, Lawrence Arabia and Mountain Man.