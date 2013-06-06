Hugh Bob and the Hustle Do Daytrotter

Sometime between tour dates this winter, Milwaukee country-rock workhorses Hugh Bob and the Hustle swung by Daytrotter's Illinois studio to record a four-song session for the site, which went live this morning. Paid subscribers to the site can stream or download it here.

Since releasing their self-titled debut last year, Hugh Bob and company have stayed mighty busy. Earlier this week they performed a couple of tracks on the TMJ4 a.m. gabfest "The Morning Blend" (you can stream the appearance here), and later this month they'll perform at the Summer Soulstice festival on North Avenue on June 22, and then Summerfest on July 5.