Hugh Bob and the Hustle Do The Replacements

The Replacements were a lot of things—the bedrock of the Minneapolis music scene; the quintessential underground rock band of the '80s; a case study for why underground bands are best left in the underground—but to plenty of fans they were simply one of the greatest bands there ever was. In Gorman Berchard's 2011 documentary Color Me Obsessed: A Film About The Replacement , some of those fans tell the story of the band with all the enthusiasm and myth-making you'd expect from diehards too smitten to be objective. The result is a portrait not only of a great band, but of the fans who seem more invested in the band's legacy than the band itself.

The Turner Hall Ballroom will screen Color Me Obsessed on Saturday, Nov. 10 as part of its Beer and a Movie series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $5, or free with a college ID or Replacements T-shirt. After the screening, Hugh Bob and the Hustle will play a Replacements tribute set. Though the local country group isn't the most Replacements-informed band in a city that has its fair share of them, the group features one of the local scene's more prominent Replacements fans, guitarist Quinn Scharber.

"Everyone in the band likes The Replacements, and Quinn is a huge fan, so I knew he would want to play the show," explains singer Hugh Masterson. "So instead of it being like a normal Hugh Bob and the Hustle show where I sing all the lead vocals, we are mixing it up and having everyone sing a lead on something, with Quinn taking a couple extras."