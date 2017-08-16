The Most Influential Wisconsin Musicians Ever

You may have seen a piece circulating around the internet a few weeks ago listing one writer's choice for Wisconsin's most influential musicians. Like most lists of this type, it had some solid picks and some confounding omissions (no Clyde Stubblefield?). Wisconsin Public Radio's Central Time invited me on the air last week to share my own picks for the most influential musicians in Wisconsin history, and my list deviates quite a bit from that one—I took a much more literal definition of "influential" than that writer did.