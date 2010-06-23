Interpol @ The Rave, Aug. 13

The most accomplished of the many post-punk bands that rose last decade, Interpol will return to the Rave for an August 13 show, the venue announced this morning. The concert precedes the Sept. 13 release of the group's self-titled fourth album, the last the band recorded with original bassist Carlos Dengler, who left the band this May.

Interpol hasn't found a permanent replacement for him yet, but they'll be joined on bass for this tour by Slint bassist David Pajo (who most recently toured with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last year). The Secret Machines' Brandon Curtis will also be joining Interpol on keyboards for this tour.

Tickets for the Rave show are $30 and go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.