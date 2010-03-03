Jaguar Love Kick Out the Jams, Loudly

×

Sometime between the recording of their 2008 debut, Take Me To the Sea, and their new Hologram Jams, former Pretty Girls Make Graves member Jay Clark left Jaguar Love, reducing the band to just a duo of former Blood Brothers Johnny Whitney and Cody Votolato. Ironically, Clark’s departure makes the group sound less like the Blood Brothers than before, since they’ve replaced him with a drum machine, fully embracing its processed aesthetic.

The drum machine is actually probably a better fit for Whitney and Votolato than Clark was, since like everything else about Jaguar Love, it’s set to “loud.” Their new toy kicks out cheap, unruly booty beats, over which the guys slather similarly trashy synthesizers and Whitney’s usual helium-toned shrieks and screams, which make Hologram Jams the perfect dance record for people who want to ruin the dance party.

The strengths from Jaguar Love’s debut remain: Whitney’s enthusiasm is infectious for those who can stand his voice, and even for those who can’t, there’s no denying the guy knows how to turn a hook. As with Take Me To the Sea, though, even the catchiest songs outlast their welcome by a good minute or two, and its best moments rarely rival The Blood Brothers’. In that regard, Jaguar Love recalls another dance-minded spin-off of a great punk band: Mick Jones’ post-Clash project Big Audio Dynamite. That act, too, had its moments, but never so much as to make anybody wish Jones hadn’t left The Clash.

Hologram Jam's finest moment, "Polaroids and Red Wine," is embedded below: